South Street Players present Hound of the Baskervilles, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Adapted and Dramatized by Tim Kelly from the Classic Arthur Conan Doyle Thriller. Directed by Robert Scott Sullivan and Stage Managed by Siyana Carson.
 
SPRING LAKE, N.J. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- South Street Players is pleased to present Sherlock Holmes' most spine-chilling mystery.  This version is placed in a haunting setting with suspense, humor and terror. Sir Henry is heir to the vast Baskerville fortune, a legacy that comes with a family curse --- death at the fangs of a horror that prowls the moor. Only Holmes can stop the beast.  While mysterious lights signal Baskerville Hall and the hound terrifies the countryside, the sleuthing begins and suspicion falls on sinister servants, butterfly collectors, ladies in distress and escaped convicts. Who wrote the letter that summoned the hound?  Is Sir Henry's romance with the lovely Kathy doomed?  Is the supernatural at work?

Our cast includes Harold Austin, Barbara Birmingham, Scott Brady, Thomas Faulkner, Samantha McClelland, John Morris, Lizzy Stefanic, Mary Sullivan, Lauren Rose Viggiani and Casey Woods.

Fridays, May 5th & 12th, at 8pm;  Saturdays, May 6th & 13th, at 8pm;  Sundays, May 7th & 14th, at 2pm.  Tickets are $22.00 (Seniors & Students $20.00).  For Reservations call 732-447-5169.

Performances are at Wesley Hall, 4th & Mercer, Spring Lake, NJ

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

Sign up for our free email list - http://www.southstreetplayers.org

South Street Players
732-447-5169
sspinfo@southstreetplayers.org
