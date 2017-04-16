News By Tag
South Street Players present Hound of the Baskervilles, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Adapted and Dramatized by Tim Kelly from the Classic Arthur Conan Doyle Thriller. Directed by Robert Scott Sullivan and Stage Managed by Siyana Carson.
Our cast includes Harold Austin, Barbara Birmingham, Scott Brady, Thomas Faulkner, Samantha McClelland, John Morris, Lizzy Stefanic, Mary Sullivan, Lauren Rose Viggiani and Casey Woods.
Fridays, May 5th & 12th, at 8pm; Saturdays, May 6th & 13th, at 8pm; Sundays, May 7th & 14th, at 2pm. Tickets are $22.00 (Seniors & Students $20.00). For Reservations call 732-447-5169.
Performances are at Wesley Hall, 4th & Mercer, Spring Lake, NJ
Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
Sign up for our free email list - http://www.southstreetplayers.org
Contact
South Street Players
732-447-5169
sspinfo@southstreetplayers.org
