Open House in Desirable Fairview Neighborhood

Izabella Lipeetski, CalBRE Lic #01372992

Alain Pinel Realtors

(510) 506-2072

Izabella Lipeetski, CalBRE Lic #01372992
Alain Pinel Realtors
(510) 506-2072

-- Join us for an Open House at 2273 Beckham Way, Hayward, from 1-4 PM on Saturday, April 22 and enter to win a $15 gift card. Tour a spacious, 2,517 sq. ftmulti-level home nestled in a park-like setting on a quiet cul-de-sac. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a bonus room, patio and a two-car garage in the desirable Fairview neighborhood.Fairview is an established suburban Hayward neighborhood with medium to large single-family homes and townhomes, most built between 1970-1990 with the median real estate price of $654,532, according to Neighborhoodscout.com. Their analysis and research also showed that "the current vacancy rate is 3.4%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 85.5% of all neighborhoods in the U.S." This can due in part to it being among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America with 41.5% of the occupants employed in executive, management, and professional occupations and 22.6% employed in manufacturing and laborer occupations.Some notable neighborhood characteristics include a diversity in ethnicity and language. English is spoken by 65.4% of households, with the remainder being comprised of Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog and Vietnamese.To learn more about this home visit http://izabellalipetski.com/ IDX/2273-BECKHAM- WAY-HAYWARD- ... Izabella Lipetski has expertly guided over 200 real estate clients during the past 20 years. With a Masters in accounting and economics, she can offer strategic financial guidance to support her clients through a quick, smooth and simple real estate experience. Izabella is fluent English, Russian and Ukrainian.