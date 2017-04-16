 
News By Tag
* Open House
* Fairview Neighborhood
* Beckham Way Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hayward
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Open House in Desirable Fairview Neighborhood

Home will not be available much longer as it approaches 16 days on the market.
 
HAYWARD, Calif. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Join us for an Open House at 2273 Beckham Way, Hayward, from 1-4 PM on Saturday, April 22 and enter to win a $15 gift card. Tour a spacious, 2,517 sq. ftmulti-level home nestled in a park-like setting on a quiet cul-de-sac. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a bonus room, patio and a two-car garage in the desirable Fairview neighborhood.

Fairview is an established suburban Hayward neighborhood with medium to large single-family homes and townhomes, most built between 1970-1990 with the median real estate price of $654,532, according to Neighborhoodscout.com.  Their analysis and research also showed that "the current vacancy rate is 3.4%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 85.5% of all neighborhoods in the U.S." This can due in part to it being among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America with 41.5% of the occupants employed in executive, management, and professional occupations and 22.6% employed in manufacturing and laborer occupations.

Some notable neighborhood characteristics include a diversity in ethnicity and language. English is spoken by 65.4% of households, with the remainder being comprised of Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

To learn more about this home visit http://izabellalipetski.com/IDX/2273-BECKHAM-WAY-HAYWARD-....

About
Izabella Lipetski has expertly guided over 200 real estate clients during the past 20 years. With a Masters in accounting and economics, she can offer strategic financial guidance to support her clients through a quick, smooth and simple real estate experience.  Izabella is fluent English, Russian and Ukrainian.

Contact
Izabella Lipeetski, CalBRE Lic #01372992
Alain Pinel Realtors
(510) 506-2072
***@apr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@apr.com
Tags:Open House, Fairview Neighborhood, Beckham Way Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Hayward - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share