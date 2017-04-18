Country(s)
Pitcairn Partners Launch Corporate Website
SURPRISE, Ariz. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Pitcairn Partners LLC, who specialize in aligning talent acquisition to your business strategy, is proud to announce the launch or their new corporate website. The new website will deliver a clean, attractive design that is intuitive and extremely easy to navigate in order to find the information you need to learn more about Pitcairn Partners.
The mobile responsive site will allow you to learn more about Pitcairn's experienced team, their vision and values, and most importantly the Pitcairn Partners Five-Step process designed to enhance a client's ability to identify, attract and retain the ideal human capital to foster business plans, success.
Pitcairn Partners, headed by Walter Baker and Claudio Miers, brings a wealth of combined experience in the Human Capital and Organizational Development arena. Their understanding of complex, diverse, international organizations allows Pitcairn Partners to deliver a proven, disciplined process and optimize the return-on-investment in critical human capital acquisition. Pitcairn Partners is privately owned and operated company dedicated to aligning Talent Acquisition to your Business Strategy.
