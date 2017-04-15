News By Tag
Leasing to Begin on May 1 for 54 New Luxury Apartment Homes at Palma de la Reina in Rancho Santa Fe
Rancho Santa Fe's only new apartments will begin leasing soon
Fifty-four luxury rental suites at Palma de la Reina range from approximately 1,000 to 1,100 square feet and offer two bedrooms and two baths with upgraded amenities throughout. Architecture by Jon Ebert – the original designer of Whispering Palms - features an Italian Renaissance styling with a light art deco color palette, similar to the adjoining retail and office buildings. All residents will have exclusive access to a pool, spa and poolhouse.
Each apartment home features Carrier air conditioning, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms, granite counter tops quarried in India, wood laminate flooring, top-of-the-line cabinets, and a fireplace.
"These are the only new apartment homes in Rancho Santa Fe and we've built them to the highest standards," said Richard Cavanaugh, president and CEO of Newport Pacific, Inc., owner and developer. Palma de la Reina is the final element in the Whispering Palms master plan, created by Newport Pacific in 1962.
The apartment homes at Palma de la Reina maximize natural light through an abundant number of windows and glass block accents. A heightened sense of privacy and individuality is achieved through variation in landscaping, color and exterior details throughout the complex.
Water conserving landscaping by David Reed Landscape Architects includes many of the signature palms so familiar in Whispering Palms and the surrounding community. King and date palms line the perimeter of the complex and are tied in to palms between the buildings and along the walkways.
"We are so proud to be nearing completion at Palma de la Reina (http://www.palmadelareina.com)," said Cavanaugh. "We think Rancho Santa Fe and neighboring communities will welcome neighborhood-
The 54 rental homes adjoin Palma de la Reina's commercial complex, which includes approximately 21,050 square feet of Class A commercial office and approximately 10,360 square feet of retail space. The retail building will feature local merchants including GYROTONIC Rancho Santa Fe, Salon Draven, Whispering Palms Cleaners, and My Brighter Side, a store that offers products for female cancer patients. Iconic restaurateur Bob Djahanguiri, a Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-owner of the popular eatery, The Rancho Santa Fe Bistro, is planning an Italian coffee house, convenience market and classic European steak house.
The commercial building tenants include Bella Botox, a real estate company, property management firm, and Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry practice, which has begun seeing patients.
For more information, contact the Newport Pacific rental office at 858-756-3771 or visit www.palmadelareina.com.
Jan Percival
***@scribecommunications.com
