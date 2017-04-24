Homeland Security Hometown Seminar taking place June 7 in Ship Bottom Fire House

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J.
- April 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- -- The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the US Department of Homeland Security in partnership with Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and local law enforcement will host a not to be missed opportunity to help local businesses and their employees contribute to the safety and security of the community. With the generous support of the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company, this workshop will bring real answers to the ongoing discussion of how to prepare for, mitigate, and respond to security threats.
The program will run from 1030 to 1230pm on Wednesday June 7 (x-apple-data-
detectors://11/)
at the Ship Bottom (x-apple-data-
detectors://12/)
Volunteer Fire Company, 2006 Central Avenue in Ship Bottom (x-apple-data-
detectors://13/)
. If you operate a business, volunteer or host events of any level attending this workshop should be a priority. "This is the first time a discussion of this caliber has been brought to our region" states Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. "We are hoping everyone takes advantage to benefit from having these experts available to us." The agenda includes opening remarks, a threat briefing, protective security measures, resource sharing, and a facilitated discussion. This program will provide the opportunity for our business community to collaborate with local, county, state and federal law enforcement as well as homeland security organizations.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Please RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber office by calling 609 494 7211 (tel:609%20494%207211
), emailing info@sochamber.com
, or stopping in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. To find out more about this program and other Southern Ocean Chamber activities, go to www.visitLBIregion.com