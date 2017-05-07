News By Tag
High End Fashion and designs lands in the Rocket City
Paradox East proudly announces High-End Fashion and designs lands in the Rocket City. This is a reserved experience for everyone to enjoy luxury, entertainment of high-end fashion and couture designs.
This evening of elegance will be a pleasant, graceful, and stylish in appearance occasion. Brought to you by Triple D "Designers Declare Direction" & Amphibian Unlimited. These two powerhouse companies are focused on bringing awareness and excellence in the fashion industry. There will be designers from several states sharing their high end and couture fashion. There will be models of a diverse palette representing several cultures and states.
Amphibian unlimited invites you to connect, engage & evolve
Where - Eagles Nest Impact Center
6831 Hollow Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35810
When - May 7th 2017 5:30pm
For or more information or if you're interested in being a sponsor, photographer, volunteer or vendor please contact amphibianunlimited@
Tickets - https://evening-
Media Contact
Tim Miller
2564341846
***@paradoxeast.com
End
