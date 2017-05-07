 
High End Fashion and designs lands in the Rocket City

Paradox East proudly announces High-End Fashion and designs lands in the Rocket City. This is a reserved experience for everyone to enjoy luxury, entertainment of high-end fashion and couture designs.
 
 
Amphibian Unlimited
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Less than a week away from Mother's day this is an excellent opportunity to enjoy something refreshing, vibrant exciting. This event is for everyone, and is also honoring mothers, recognizing their contributions and setting trends of the industry.

This evening of elegance will be a pleasant, graceful, and stylish in appearance occasion. Brought to you by Triple D "Designers Declare Direction" & Amphibian Unlimited. These two powerhouse companies are focused on bringing awareness and excellence in the fashion industry. There will be designers from several states sharing their high end and couture fashion. There will be models of a diverse palette representing several cultures and states.

Amphibian unlimited invites you to connect, engage & evolve

Where - Eagles Nest Impact Center

6831 Hollow Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

When - May 7th 2017 5:30pm
For or more information or if you're interested in being a sponsor, photographer, volunteer or vendor please contact amphibianunlimited@gmail.com  Wendy Robinson or call 256-945-3565.


Tickets - https://evening-of-elegance.ticketleap.com/evening/

Media Contact
Tim Miller
2564341846
***@paradoxeast.com
