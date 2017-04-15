News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Six Godwin Bowman & Martinez Attorneys Honored Among Best Lawyers in Dallas
The 2017 selection marks the tenth time Mr.Godwin has earned selection to D Magazine's list of the city's best lawyers in recognition for his work in commercial litigation. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and considered one of the most respected trial lawyers in the United States, his honors also include selection to The Best Lawyers in America by Woodward White, the Lawdragon Leading 500Lawyers in America, the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas by Thomson Reuters, recognition by Chambers USA for his work in commercial litigation and many other notable accolades.
"Dallas is home to some of the finest attorneys I have worked with, and some of the best I have faced in litigation" says Mr. Godwin. "Having such a large number of our attorneys among this impressive group is an outstanding accomplishment."
Three‐time Best Lawyers honoree, Jenny L. Martinez, co‐chairs the Godwin Bowman & Martinez Commercial Litigation section, and focuses her practice on business, banking and financial litigation. She has also been recognized among Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters, and is a Founding Fellow of the Dallas Association of YoungLawyers.
Shawn M. McCaskill is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law, and chairs the firm's Appellate section. Best Lawyers in Dallas recognition in 2017 is his second year earning this honor. He has also been recognized with selection to Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters. In addition, Mr. McCaskill is a member of the City Council of the City of Southlake, and currently serves as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.
First‐time Best in Dallas honoree, Sidney H. Scheinberg, chairs the Godwin Bowman & Martinez Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights section. Rated AV "Preeminent"
First‐time selection, Todd Shadle, is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law, and chairs the Firm's Labor and Employment section. He has been chosen to the list of Texas Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters, and is ranked AV "Preeminent"
Elisaveta (Leiza) Dolghih has been chosen to the ranks of Best Lawyers in Dallas for the first time as well. Practicing in the area of business and employment disputes, with a focus on trade secret misappropriation and non‐compete litigation, Ms. Dolghih is a prolific author and a highly‐sought‐
D Magazine's 2017 listing of the top attorneys in Dallas was determined through a peer‐review voting process and ballots submitted by thousands of area lawyers. Those casting ballots could only nominate others within their own practice area. The final list was compiled by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys that worked in conjunction with the magazine's editors. The complete list will be included in the May 2017 edition of D Magazine and is available online at www.dmagazine.com. (http://www.dmagazine.com/
About Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC is a trial and appellate law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on a wide array of legal matters including commercial litigation, appellate law, employment law, energy, zoning and condemnation, accountants and lawyers professional liability defense, family law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, trust and estate litigation and more. The firm's attorneys represent Fortune 500 companies, middle‐market leaders and individuals in some of the nation's most public and high‐stakes trials, and have done so for more than 35 years. To learn more about Godwin Bowman & Martinez, visit http://www.godwinlaw.com/
Contact Ed Sothcott at 214‐939‐8626 or ESothcott@GodwinLaw.comfor questions, comments, or more information.
Contact
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC
***@godwinlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse