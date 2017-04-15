 
Make Money: Let's start with US$ 10,000 a month, but the sky is the limit

FREE Book. Many of the concepts you will read here are as old as the human intelligence, and yet you may not have perceived them in the context of your modern civilization and your daily life. Every wealthy person in history has mastered.
 
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Get if FREE at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/717789
(Copy it in your browser)
Many of the concepts you will read here are as old as the human intelligence, and yet you may not have perceived them in the context of your modern civilization and your daily life.
Every wealthy person in history has mastered many if not all of the principles and fundamentals described in this book, so will you!
You will learn what you need to achieve greatness in your life, to achieve your dreams and reach all your goals in life.
There are always opportunities available to you. You just need to recognize them! Get involved and enjoy the benefits, not just from your efforts, but from the intelligent exploitation of the conditions that your involvement will give you access to, from the help that you will receive from others to whom you help.
Working for others is nothing else than trading your time for money, it is modern slavery, once you run out of time you have nothing else to sell. Because you got used to it, but if you trade your intelligence, talents, ideas, and ingenuity; you never run out of them. Because the deeper you use them, the more creative you get, the more you have to sell. And this require less time than renting your live away!
This book will show you how to become wealthy and have the time to enjoy life.

