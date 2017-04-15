 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Entertain the Family with Chillax's Bird Feeder

 
DULUTH, Ga. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Don't know how to keep your kids busy this summer? Well, Chillax does! Have fun in the sun with Chillax's premium window bird feeder. This feeder is THE perfect activity for the summer. It will provide long-lasting excitement and fun for the entire family.  Some of the birds you may encounter are Finches, Cardinals, Robins, and Blue jays. With the right food, you can attract many more. The large, unique design allows for multiple birds to enjoy it together.  Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill. Most importantly, this no-mess feeder will keep your kids entertained for hours!

Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill.

Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

