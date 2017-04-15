 
April 2017





Institut' DERMed Spa Annual Meet the Expert Event

Institut' DERMed offers one on one skin coaching with Founder Lyn Ross, L.M.E.
 
 
ATLANTA - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- For many, a trip to the local drug store to stock up on skin creams, lotions, and potions advertised to increase this, firm that, and solve everything is quite fine.  The splashy advertisements are more than enough to convince the customer that they too can have flawless skin. For others, those who are serious about skincare and want to begin a purpose driven regimen, Institut' DERMed Spa is hosting their annual "Meet the Expert" event.

On Thursday, April 27th, Atlanta, Ga. residents will have the opportunity to talk with and learn from the skin care expert of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare.

Each participant will receive a complimentary personalized skin evaluation from Lyn Ross, L.M.E., Founder of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare and an easy to follow personalized plan for toned, smooth, and radiant skin.

Institut' DERMed Spa will have event specials for the event including the Institut' DERMed Infusion facial treatment, this treatment is targeted to each client's individual needs and focuses on reducing the appearance of fine lines, brown spots, acne prone and sensitive skin conditions. Other special offers include IPL photo facials, Endermology, Microdermabrasion and discounts on Institut' DERMed clinical skincare products.

Looking and feeling younger doesn't take years and this"Meet the Expert" event will send your skin back in time in less than an hour. Visit http://www.idermed.com for more details and a full list of event specials.

About Instiut' DERMed: The Institut' DERMed name symbolizes innovation and education on the science of skin cosmeceuticals which promise skin perfecting results. Established in 1989 by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Institut' DERMed, includes a MediClinical Spa, a cosmeceutical product line and the Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics, headquartered in Atlanta.

Contact
Institut Dermed
4042615199
***@idermed.com
End
Source:Institut' DERMed Spa
Email:***@idermed.com Email Verified
