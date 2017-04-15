 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Magicians, Dance, Music, Kato Kaelin Among Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Magic at Wizard World
Magic at Wizard World
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- From Twin Cities area magicians to swing dancers, dueling pianos, music and personality Kato Kaelin to a varied lineup of singers, song writers, bands , an acapella group and other options, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 5-7 at Minneapolis Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

"We want Wizard World Minneapolis attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis entertainment lineup are:

• Local magicians Nick Sharpe and Hudson dazzling fans with their own brand of magic
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event
• You Oughta Know -1990s Throwback Party Music and TV themes playing Friday night
• Victor Johnson:  Solo Piano and Synthesizer interpretations of fun songs (Friday and Sunday)
• Acapella group 7daysacapella from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
• Uptown Swing competitive dance team presents The Minnesota Hot Dishes- Performing Friday- Sunday
• The Last Gold Leaf pop, folk, rock, soul band – performing Saturday and Sunday
• Rock It Man Entertainment Dueling Pianos-Performing Saturday
• An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which include  Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City") and others. The event marks Wizard World's fourth annual show in Minneapolis and the fifth on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Additional events in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis include a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Convention Center hosted by Bostwick at The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S. in Minneapolis on Saturday night. This performance requires an additional admission available on site or at www.wizardworld.com.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon.

