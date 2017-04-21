News By Tag
Volunteers Recognized By Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen To Kick Off National Volunteer Week
These students have taken the meaning of philanthropy to another level. So, impressive has been their contribution to society, that Representative Ros-Lehtinen will be elevating their recognition with a second Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to commemorate National Volunteer Week from April 23rd – 29th.
"I'm so proud of Joshua and Joshua's Heart Foundation for leading the way during National Volunteer Week. South Florida is composed of so many wonderful people who have volunteered their time to improve our community. I'm honored to be able to recognize those who are examples of how to help make our slice of paradise better," said Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen.
Joshua Williams is extremely proud of the way his volunteers have conducted their lives throughout the years. "Our students are not just helping to receive service hours for school projects, they are helping because they care," said Williams. "I am humbled to be a part of this celebration and even more so humbled by the fact that our Elves (JHF Volunteers are called Elves) and our work is being recognized at such a high level," he continued.
Students will gather at 11:00am on Saturday, April 22nd in the Congresswoman's office which is located at 4960 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL., Suite 208. Ceremonial presentations will be conducted at that time.
Interview and photo opportunities are available, please contact Karen at A Better Concept, Inc. via phone 954-566-2712, or email jhfjab@gmail.com for scheduling.
The list of Honorees are as follows:
1. Suria Rimer Aventura Charter School
2. Elena Zapata* Carrollton
3. Adrian Pedron Columbus High School
4. Anthony Francuz Columbus High School
5. Justin Pedron Columbus High School
6. Virginia Hayward Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School
7. Olatomiwa Aluko Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)
8. Toluwani Aluko Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)
9. Corbin Mims G.W. Carver Middle School
10. Katia Gelbstein Gulliver School Montgomery Drive Campus
11. Chaz Castro** Highland Oaks Middle School
12. Grace Vaughn Homeschool
13. Victoria Von Simpson KB Elementary
14. Carlota Sosa La Salle
15. Cecelia Sosa La Salle
16. Sophia Costa-Martinez Mast Academy
17. Sydnie Costa-Martinez Mast Academy
18. Amy Morales*** Mater Academy East High School
19. Emily Sanudo Our Lady of Lourdes Academy
20. Anastasia O'Agastini Palmer Trinity School
21. Tyler McCray Palmer Trinity School
22. Charlotte Krass Pine Crest
23. Julia Krass Pine Crest
24. Blake Denson Ransom Everglades
25. Gabriella Ouellette Ransom Everglades
26. Jordan Wong* Ransom Everglades
27. Joshua Abrams Ransom Everglades
28. Lea Broudo** Ransom Everglades
29. Maria Olloqui** Ransom Everglades
30. Martin Posada Ransom Everglades
31. Mary Logan WoolseyRansom Everglades
32. David Steremberg St Thomas Episcopal
33. Thalia Castro* St. Thomas Aquinas
34. Natalia Calderon Terra Environmental Research Institute
* Gold Presidential Award ** Silver Presidential Award *** Bronze Presidential Award
Joshua's Heart Foundation (http://joshuasheart.org/
