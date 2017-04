Volunteers Recognized By Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen To Kick Off National Volunteer Week

Contact

-- On Saturday, the 22nd, volunteers from Joshua's Heart Foundation will come together at the district office of U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL – 27) to receive the highest honor bestowed on volunteers, the Presidential Certificate of Service.These students have taken the meaning of philanthropy to another level. So, impressive has been their contribution to society, that Representative Ros-Lehtinen will be elevating their recognition with a second Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to commemorate National Volunteer Week from April 23rd – 29th."I'm so proud of Joshua and Joshua's Heart Foundation for leading the way during National Volunteer Week. South Florida is composed of so many wonderful people who have volunteered their time to improve our community. I'm honored to be able to recognize those who are examples of how to help make our slice of paradise better," said Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen.Joshua Williams is extremely proud of the way his volunteers have conducted their lives throughout the years. "Our students are not just helping to receive service hours for school projects, they are helping because they care," said Williams. "I am humbled to be a part of this celebration and even more so humbled by the fact that our Elves (JHF Volunteers are called Elves) and our work is being recognized at such a high level," he continued.Students will gather at 11:00am on Saturday, April 22nd in the Congresswoman's office which is located at 4960 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL., Suite 208. Ceremonial presentations will be conducted at that time.Interview and photo opportunities are available, please contact Karen at A Better Concept, Inc. via phone 954-566-2712, or email jhfjab@gmail.com for scheduling.The list of Honorees are as follows:1. Suria Rimer Aventura Charter School2. Elena Zapata* Carrollton3. Adrian Pedron Columbus High School4. Anthony Francuz Columbus High School5. Justin Pedron Columbus High School6. Virginia Hayward Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School7. Olatomiwa Aluko Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)8. Toluwani Aluko Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)9. Corbin Mims G.W. Carver Middle School10. Katia Gelbstein Gulliver School Montgomery Drive Campus11. Chaz Castro** Highland Oaks Middle School12. Grace Vaughn Homeschool13. Victoria Von Simpson KB Elementary14. Carlota Sosa La Salle15. Cecelia Sosa La Salle16. Sophia Costa-Martinez Mast Academy17. Sydnie Costa-Martinez Mast Academy18. Amy Morales*** Mater Academy East High School19. Emily Sanudo Our Lady of Lourdes Academy20. Anastasia O'Agastini Palmer Trinity School21. Tyler McCray Palmer Trinity School22. Charlotte Krass Pine Crest23. Julia Krass Pine Crest24. Blake Denson Ransom Everglades25. Gabriella Ouellette Ransom Everglades26. Jordan Wong* Ransom Everglades27. Joshua Abrams Ransom Everglades28. Lea Broudo** Ransom Everglades29. Maria Olloqui** Ransom Everglades30. Martin Posada Ransom Everglades31. Mary Logan WoolseyRansom Everglades32. David Steremberg St Thomas Episcopal33. Thalia Castro* St. Thomas Aquinas34. Natalia Calderon Terra Environmental Research Institute* Gold Presidential Award ** Silver Presidential Award *** Bronze Presidential Award http://joshuasheart.org/ news/joshua- williams-on- wplg-10/ )was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF has two primary goals to "Stomp out World Hunger" and to "Break the Cycle of Poverty." JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing items of basic necessities like groceries and other personal items, also effectively engages and educates communities at home and abroad about committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. JHF is a youth run organization dedicated to stomping out hunger. To date JHF has distributed over 1.3 million pounds of food to families in need in South Florida, Jamaica, Africa and India. A Junior Advisory Board consists of 80 young people ages 9-18, and 12,500 youth volunteers which are known as elves.