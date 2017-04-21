 
Volunteers Recognized By Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen To Kick Off National Volunteer Week

 
 
MIAMI - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, the 22nd, volunteers from Joshua's Heart Foundation will come together at the district office of U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL – 27) to receive the highest honor bestowed on volunteers, the Presidential Certificate of Service.

These students have taken the meaning of philanthropy to another level. So, impressive has been their contribution to society, that Representative Ros-Lehtinen will be elevating their recognition with a second Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to commemorate National Volunteer Week from April 23rd – 29th.

"I'm so proud of Joshua and Joshua's Heart Foundation for leading the way during National Volunteer Week. South Florida is composed of so many wonderful people who have volunteered their time to improve our community. I'm honored to be able to recognize those who are examples of how to help make our slice of paradise better," said Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen.

Joshua Williams is extremely proud of the way his volunteers have conducted their lives throughout the years. "Our students are not just helping to receive service hours for school projects, they are helping because they care," said Williams. "I am humbled to be a part of this celebration and even more so humbled by the fact that our Elves (JHF Volunteers are called Elves) and our work is being recognized at such a high level," he continued.

Students will gather at 11:00am on Saturday, April 22nd in the Congresswoman's office which is located at 4960 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL., Suite 208. Ceremonial presentations will be conducted at that time.

Interview and photo opportunities are available, please contact Karen at A Better Concept, Inc. via phone 954-566-2712, or email jhfjab@gmail.com  for scheduling.

The list of Honorees are as follows:

1.       Suria Rimer          Aventura Charter School
2.       Elena Zapata*      Carrollton
3.       Adrian Pedron      Columbus High School
4.       Anthony Francuz  Columbus High School
5.       Justin Pedron       Columbus High School
6.       Virginia Hayward   Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School
7.       Olatomiwa Aluko   Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)
8.       Toluwani Aluko      Frank C Martin K-8 International School (Middle Years Program)
9.       Corbin Mims          G.W. Carver Middle School
10.   Katia Gelbstein        Gulliver School Montgomery Drive Campus
11.   Chaz Castro**          Highland Oaks Middle School
12.   Grace Vaughn          Homeschool
13.   Victoria Von Simpson    KB Elementary
14.   Carlota Sosa          La Salle
15.   Cecelia  Sosa          La Salle
16.   Sophia Costa-Martinez  Mast Academy
17.   Sydnie Costa-Martinez  Mast Academy
18.   Amy Morales***        Mater Academy East High School
19.   Emily Sanudo          Our Lady of Lourdes Academy
20.   Anastasia O'Agastini Palmer Trinity School
21.   Tyler McCray          Palmer Trinity School
22.   Charlotte Krass       Pine Crest
23.   Julia Krass          Pine Crest
24.   Blake Denson         Ransom Everglades
25.   Gabriella Ouellette   Ransom Everglades
26.   Jordan Wong*         Ransom Everglades
27.   Joshua Abrams       Ransom Everglades
28.   Lea Broudo**          Ransom Everglades
29.   Maria Olloqui**        Ransom Everglades
30.   Martin Posada        Ransom Everglades
31.   Mary Logan WoolseyRansom Everglades
32.   David Steremberg    St Thomas Episcopal
33.   Thalia Castro*          St. Thomas Aquinas
34.   Natalia Calderon      Terra Environmental Research Institute

* Gold Presidential Award   ** Silver Presidential Award   *** Bronze Presidential Award

Joshua's Heart Foundation (http://joshuasheart.org/news/joshua-williams-on-wplg-10/)was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF has two primary goals to "Stomp out World Hunger" and to "Break the Cycle of Poverty." JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing items of basic necessities like groceries and other personal items, also effectively engages and educates communities at home and abroad about committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. JHF is a youth run organization dedicated to stomping out hunger. To date JHF has distributed over 1.3 million pounds of food to families in need in South Florida, Jamaica, Africa and India. A Junior Advisory Board consists of 80 young people ages 9-18, and 12,500 youth volunteers which are known as elves.

