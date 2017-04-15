News By Tag
Western Nevada FC starting women's team
The United Premier Soccer League is a national 4th division professional development league. The WUPSL currently has 7 teams signed up to start play this fall.
Tryouts are open to all women at least 16 years of age. The cost to tryout is $30 for adults and $20 for players 16 and 17 years of age.
Signed players will have expenses paid as well as receive comprehensive support in reaching the next professional or college level.
Hug High School is located at 2880 Sutro Street, Reno, NV.
When signing up, you will be asked to pay at this time, as well as your age, the last team you played for and what position(s) you play.
To sign up and tryout, click on https://red.vendini.com/
Will Bumgardner
Sales and Marketing Manager
***@gmail.com
