ProEx Physical Therapy announces Steve Shevory as Staff Physical Therapist
Shevory received both his Bachelor's degree in Health Studies and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Boston University.
Prior to joining ProEx, he was a Physical Therapist with Marathon Physical Therapy.
Shevory lives in his hometown of Walpole, where in his spare time he enjoys boating, fishing and woodworking.
"Steve is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Allison Stringer, Regional Clinical Director. "His dedication to the industry and winning way with clients meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
