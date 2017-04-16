News By Tag
Reliable Service Providers Are Hard to Find
Reliability is a quality rendered by respectful business partners, who sincerely cares about those they do business with.
For more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI., has provided superior commercial cleaning services throughout the Metro Detroit area.
Interior services include removing daily waste products, sanitizing restrooms, sweeping and mopping floors, vacuuming, and removing germs and bacteria from door handles and light switches. Desktop germs and finger prints are removed with clean sanitation cloths and EPA approved disinfectants.
Background checks are conducted on all employees, to assure quality safety is practiced by our team members.
In fact, as a Better Business Bureau, A+ rated, commercial cleaning service provider, we invest in offering quality services, all year, seven days a week.
So, when you're looking for a reliable, trust worthy, commercial cleaning service provider, you can feel comfortable with, contact Allen Maintenance Corporation at 313.383.4840, Monday-Friday, 9a.m.-3p.m.
Or, log on to our Web site at www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com
And, please be sure to log on to our blog to read additional details about our quality services: www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
