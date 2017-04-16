 
April 2017





Reliable Service Providers Are Hard to Find

Reliability is a quality rendered by respectful business partners, who sincerely cares about those they do business with.
 
 
Allen Maintenance Inc.
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The main ingredient to a successful business partnership, is knowing you can rely on those, you do business with. Allen Maintenance Corporation understands the value of reliability, and strives to meet the needs of its clients in a timely manner.

For more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI., has provided superior commercial cleaning services throughout the Metro Detroit area.

Interior services include removing daily waste products, sanitizing restrooms, sweeping and mopping floors, vacuuming, and removing germs and bacteria from door handles and light switches. Desktop germs and finger prints are removed with clean sanitation cloths and EPA approved disinfectants.

Background checks are conducted on all employees, to assure quality safety is practiced by our team members.

In fact, as a Better Business Bureau, A+ rated, commercial cleaning service provider, we invest in offering quality services, all year, seven days a week.

So, when you're looking for a reliable, trust worthy, commercial cleaning service provider, you can feel comfortable with, contact Allen Maintenance Corporation at 313.383.4840, Monday-Friday, 9a.m.-3p.m.

Or, log on to our Web site at www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com

And, please be sure to log on to our blog to read additional details about our quality services: www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Michigan Business, Reliable Services, Metro Detroit partner
Industry:Human resources
Location:Lincoln Park - Michigan - United States
