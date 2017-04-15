Masterpiece Design Group Designs 2 Multi-Million-Dollar Model Homes on Florida's Hutchinson Island

The model homes -- designed for custom builder Phoenix Companies and its private clients -- are the first of just 10 oceanfront homes that will be built on the Treasure Coast's newest community of Acquavista on AIA near Vero Beach.

The model homes capitalize on panoramic vistas of the Atlantic Ocean

Contact

John H. Jolinski

***@comcast.net John H. Jolinski

End

-- The Residential Division of award-winning design firmof Winter Park has completed the design work on two multi-million-dollar model homes at one of the Treasure Coast's newest and most exclusive oceanfront communities – Acquavista on North Hutchinson Island.Designed for longtime Florida luxury homebuilder Phoenix Companies and its private clients, the two homes are the first of just 10 luxury residences planned for the pristine beachfront property located on Highway AIA just south of Vero Beach, says Phoenix Companies Vice President Alan Tarpell.Home prices in Acquavista start at $2 million. Sotheby's International Realty is handling the sales and marketing for the exclusive community.The interiors of the two three-story models were designed by MDG's high-in-demand Residential Division, a full-service interior design firm catering to custom homebuilders and architects, as well as private clients and second-home and vacation homeowners from around the country, Europe and South America. It is one of four separate and distinct entities operating under the Masterpiece umbrella.MDG collaborated with Phoenix and the highly acclaimed Randall Stofft architectural firm from Delray Beach through all phases of creative planning and development for the homes that would be introduced at Acquavista – a process that began nearly a year ago, says Masterpiece President and CEO Christy Scanlon."There was a clear consensus that we needed to design and showcase an entirely fresh new look that was as exquisite and breathtaking as the oceanfront property we were building on," Scanlon adds. "After many months of planning and brainstorming, we believe we accomplished our goal with the initial two homes that have been unveiled."The two showcase homes, adds Tarpell, are "innovative and captivating transitional designs that capitalize on Hutchinson Island's expansive, unfettered ocean vistas."They are highlighted by open, flowing floor plans with 10-foot ceilings and 8- and 10-foot windows throughout which give credence to the community's name.Masterpiece's creativity and design expertise are on full display in both homes, one of which was completely designed, accessorized and furnished, says Tarpell, adding that both can be seen via private appointment with Sotheby.One of the homes is a 4-bedroom, 6 ½ bath plan offering approximately 3,800 square feet of living space, generous room sizes and designed for entertaining family and guests. Among the home's more dynamic amenities are a second-story pool area, covered lanai with large summer gourmet kitchen and an oversized, ground floor garage that can accommodate five vehicles. The home is priced at $2.8 million.The other features the same plethora of high-end architectural detail and treatments. It features 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths and nearly 4,100 square-feet of living area. It, too, is designed with entertaining in mind and offers the same amenities and features, including elevated pool area, covered balcony and large summer gourmet kitchen. The price: $2.6 million.Acquavista is the latest undertaking between Masterpiece and Phoenix Over the past several years, MDG has designed single-family homes for Phoenix in Vero Beach, including Tarpon Flats and Old Oak Lane, and continues to provide its design expertise for several of the builder's buyers in Fort Pierce, Vero Beach and Jensen Beach, one of which is a 13,000 sf estate.Scanlon says she was delighted to have an opportunity to team up again with one of the area's foremost custom builders and deliver a finished product that we both believe "goes far in setting a new standard for luxury beachfront residences."The Residential Division is part of a family of design and operating entities under the Masterpiece brand. Those entities includewhich oversees the design of builder model home centers, sales offices and community clubhouse and amenity centers and provides services to many of the nation's production builders;, which provides design services for boutique hotels, restaurants, offices and public spaces; and, the company's retail division which specializes in selling furniture, accessories and other items from model and new home communities from around the state.Since its inception in 1998, MDG has evolved into one of Florida's premier full-service design companies, serving a diverse clientele in most of the state's major metro markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Jacksonville and South Florida, as well as key markets in the Southeast and Midwest. Over the years it has earned more than 50 different industry awards for design excellence.