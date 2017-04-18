Expense Assist, LLC Announces That David A. Robinson Has Joined Their Leadership As CFO

Expense Assist Logo Image
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.
- April 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- Release Summary: Expense Assist™, an integrated cloud-based Spend Management solution provider, today announced that David A. Robinson has joined their leadership team as CFO. Gary Bohm, Expense Assist Founder & CEO remarked, "I am thrilled to have David join our leadership team in the CFO capacity. David brings 39 years of accounting and financial leadership experience to our company and will be utilizing his two decades of CFO, CEO and Consulting role experiences to make an immediate contribution to our clients' needs. We look forward to the new perspective and skillset that David brings to bolster our already strong tool chest to provide our clients with the most modern, professional and valuable expense reduction tools available." David will be joining a very talented and experienced leadership team at Expense Assist. In addition to Gary Bohm, David will be joining with John Calvert (Chief Sales Officer) and Bob Wing (Chief Operating Officer). Together, the leadership team at Expense Assist brings approximately 165 years of combined experience to serve its clients. David Robinson commented, "I am extremely excited and proud to be associated with such a dynamic team as we have here at Expense Assist. Each member of our team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that allows Expense Assist to understand the needs of our clients from every angle. These guys truly have the clients' needs at heart and it is refreshing to see the high value placed on honesty and integrity within our team. I am looking forward to working with this exceptional team to assist our clients in saving more of the revenues they have earned." Finally, David remarked, "Expense Assist is a goal oriented organization and our goal for 2017 is to save our clients a combined total of $5 million. We believe that as our company grows and our software and services prove their worth, this will be an easy goal to reach and exceed." About Expense Assist™ Expense Assist™ is the only solution that allows organizations to quickly identify actionable savings opportunities across every area of spend and reduce the overall cost of operations through granular data mining, unprecedented visibility, automated analysis and a comprehensive alert structure. ROI's occur the moment data is applied to the database. Expense Assist™ reveals the granular spend spectrum across the entire organization and identifies immediate, long term and sustainable savings opportunities. Additionally, greater revenue retention is created through our suite of Decision Support Tools in the important areas of Budgets, Suppliers, Invoices, Contracts and Spend. Simply put, Expense Assist™ is the best way for organizations to save more of the revenue they earn while taking control of the challenging issues they face related to Spend Management. For more information visit: http://www.expenseassist.com