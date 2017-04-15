News By Tag
Dynamic System Announces SIMBA Traceability System For Fish Farms and the Aquaculture
Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Kirkland, Washington leader in Barcode Traceability Systems for Seafood Processors launches SIMBA for Aquafarming and Fish Farms.
Traceability The SIMBA Traceability System tracks the lot (with its source information and detailed attributes) through production, packaging and shipping. SIMBA improves business processes through automated scanning, reduced labor, and reduced operational costs and enhanced reporting in real-time.
Real-time Inventory Because each time SIMBA labels a tote or carton, that item is entered into the computer's inventory, salespeople and management will have an accurate record of current inventory with product details.
Van Loading At the time of shipping, the Logics feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van or records it to a work order or sales order. A Bill of Lading is produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.
Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; full traceability, accurate real time inventory; improved yields, carton and pallet labels; and expedited van loading.
