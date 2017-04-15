 
April 2017





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Dynamic System Announces SIMBA Traceability System For Fish Farms and the Aquaculture

Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Kirkland, Washington leader in Barcode Traceability Systems for Seafood Processors launches SIMBA for Aquafarming and Fish Farms.
 
 
KIRKLAND, Wash. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Improve Labeling & Yield Reporting  The SIMBA (Specialized Inventory Management with Barcode Accuracy) is flexible, fast and easy to use.  The system solves the problem of how to process, package and label seafood with accurate yield reporting. SIMBA's unique user interface provides automated detailed reporting starting at the source (pond, dock) using touch screen technology on rugged tablets, and follows the lot through each step of the process.

Traceability The SIMBA Traceability System tracks the lot (with its source information and detailed attributes) through production, packaging and shipping.  SIMBA improves business processes through automated scanning, reduced labor, and reduced operational costs and enhanced reporting in real-time.

Real-time Inventory  Because each time SIMBA labels a tote or carton, that item is entered into the computer's inventory, salespeople and management will have an accurate record of current inventory with product details.

Van Loading     At the time of shipping, the Logics feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van or records it to a work order or sales order.  A Bill of Lading is produced automatically.  This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.

Results     Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; full traceability, accurate real time inventory; improved yields, carton and pallet labels; and expedited van loading.

Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-systemsinc.com, Business Development Manager: 800-342-3999 X 208

See more at: http://dynamic-systemsinc.com/software/seafood/

Contact
Rob Freeman
robf@dsisales.com
End
Source:Dynamic Systems, Inc
Email:***@dsisales.com Email Verified
Source:Dynamic Systems, Inc
