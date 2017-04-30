Country(s)
The PVG Group Awards 100 Bicycles to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor Youth
South Bay youth receive much needed bicycles to change their lives.
WHAT: 100 Boys & Girls Club youth, ages 7-18, will receive a brand new bicycle in the presence of their family, friends and the community thanks to the PVG Group.
The selected youth participated in an essay contest to detail why a new bicycle would make a difference for them. The most impressive essays writers will share their essay with attendees at the event.
WHO: The PVG Group is a wealth management advisory team in Rolling Hills Estates. They have partnered with Jay Wolff of Helen's Cycles in Santa Monica, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor (BGCLAH) and Michael Shafer of The Depot Restaurant in Torrance to coordinate this 7th annual event where the 700th bicycle they have donated will be awarded.
Torrance Police Department and Torrance Fire Department volunteers will teach the children how to safely ride a bicycle during the celebration.
Youth are selected from BGCLAH's San Pedro, Wilmington and Port of Los Angeles Clubhouses. The mission of BGCLAH is to serve all young people, "especially those who need us most." For almost all of the youth participants, this contest is their only opportunity to receive a new bicycle.
WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2017 - 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Depot Restaurant,1250 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance, CA 90501
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor
True to its mission since 1937, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor is a nonprofit organization that helps young people reach their full potential with enrichment programs in academics, arts and athletics. Presently the Club serves over 9,500 youth annually at 13 sites in San Pedro and Wilmington. www.bgclaharbor.org
About the PVG Group
Larry K. Prutch, Cengiz N. Volkan, Alan E. Goldstein and Neil Fujita are members of the PVG Group, a wealth management advisory group based in Rolling Hills Estates, California. The PVG Group's Mission is to assist clients to Plan Well | Invest Well | Live Well by protecting and growing their wealth. They help families and business owners in navigating through the complexities and challenges of their financial decisions to build and enrich their financial lives. www.fa.ml.com/
Contact
Kimberly Caballero
***@bgclaharbor.org
