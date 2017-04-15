News By Tag
Dental Wellness of Westchase now offers Trios 3 Digital Scanning Technology
One of the benefits of this system is that it removes the need to use the putty-like material to take impressions, this increases comfort for the patient and decreases the amount of time that is required for the impressions to be made. "The use of our Trios 3 digital scanner is a game changer. Now, in most cases we do not need to take those difficult impressions with all that material in the patient's mouth for several minutes," says Dr. Amy Creech Gionis.
"But, that is not the best part. The accuracy of the digital scanner is far superior than traditional methods. This allows a more perfect fit of the restoration to the tooth. We can also use the scanner for certain devices such as nightguards, and the clear aligner braces for adults."
The precise nature of the device also cuts down on potential issues with a restoration not fitting correctly. The accuracy of the impressions cuts down on potential mistakes and the need to remake a restoration.
For more information about Dental Wellness of Westchase visit dentalwellnessofwestchase.com.
About: Dr. Amy Creech Gionis and staff are dedicated to partnering with their patients to achieve optimal dental health and beauty through cosmetic dentistry, and are also committed to addressing their patient's oral health as it relates to their overall systemic health.
