MTech Opens Third Mobile Repair Service Center in Florida

 
 
MTech Opens New Repair Center
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- MTech has opened its third and largest mobile device service center, the second in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. This location will also provide repair services for iPhones, iPads and other devices such as laptops and computers. The 4,000-square-foot space is also home to the MTech's Mobile Device Management operation that services businesses and enterprises at 8010 25th Court East, Suite 106, Sarasota, in the SRQ Commerce Park just north of University Parkway and U.S. 301 in southern Manatee County.

         "We are expanding in the Sarasota Bradenton area to provide consumers and local businesses another convenient location to receive quality mobile device services," said MTech's founder Anthony Fernandez, who serves as Vice President of Repair Operations. Consumers can get their iPhones and iPads, as well as other mobile devices, repaired the same day as they wait. The center will also provide businesses with the opportunity to speak to an onsite mobile specialist regarding a wide range of services from mobile consulting to helping deploy, support, and manage mobile devices for their employee workforce.

         "As mobile devices become an integral part of life for consumers and a critical requirement for doing business, MTech is making it easier to obtain these services," said Fernandez. "We believe MTech has the best combination for consumers and businesses looking for quality services, a great value, and professionals who stand behind their work. These are MTech values and now we have another location to choose from."

         MTech, which started in Jupiter, Florida, in 2012, has seen rapid expansion. "Customers were literally walking in while we were still hanging the drywall," Fernandez recalls. The company opened a second retail center in Lakewood Ranch in 2014, expanded its Jupiter location in 2015, and opened its commercial facility in 2016.

         "We want to thank all our customers and business partners for helping us continue to expand our services and look forward to continuing to provide these important services." said Fernandez.

         For more information, please visit https://www.mtechrepair.com or call 1-844 MY MTECH.

