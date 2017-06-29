 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts

Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line.
 
 
COQUITLAM, British Columbia - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized Canadian distributor of replacement parts for Cavavin in Canada. Cavavin replacement parts are in stock in multiple Reliable Parts Distribution Centers across Canada.

Reliable Parts supplies replacement parts for the entire Cavavin product line including wine coolers, classic design wine cellars, service cellars, and electronic wine aerators. Reliable Parts' staff have been trained to familiarize themselves with the new Cavavin parts so that customers receive the highest level of customer service possible.

About Reliable Parts

Reliable Parts serves North America with Factory Authorized Replacement Appliance and consumer electronic Parts & Accessories since 1933 and has evolved into one of the largest appliance parts and electronics parts distributors in North America. There are four Canadian Distribution Centers in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver and Head Office in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The United States market is served by Distribution Centers in Seattle, Sacramento, Dallas and Indianapolis and Head Office in Dallas, Texas. All branches are located in major cities across North America. Reliable Parts recently acquired ownership of Appliance Parts Depot. Visit us online at https://www.reliableparts.ca/

About Cavavin

CAVAVIN is Canada's leading manufacturer and distributor of wine cellars and wine coolers. Roger Fortier, a contractor specialized in air conditioning and heating services since 1956, founded CAVAVIN in 1981 in order to respond to increasing demand for wine cellars. Today, the company's head office and production facility is located on the south shore of Montreal and is now managed by his daughter, Nathalie Fortier, a business administration graduate. Over the years CAVAVIN has earned a reputation for the high quality of its wine cellars and wine coolers, its excellent selection and variety of products as well as its after sale service. There are now five distinctive collections to serve a variety of consumer needs: a wine cooler collection, a wine cellar collection, a wine preservation cellar collection, a wine cellar cooling systems collection, as well as a collection of beverage centers and other refrigeration products.

