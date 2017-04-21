Country(s)
Industry News
Octogenarian Veteran & Author Offers Candid Marriage Advice in New E Book
My Marriage Miracle: the Necessity of Prayer offers wisdom to those who are married or considering marriage.
"I have written this in the hopes that it might give some insight and hope to others that are now having or have gone through the terrible struggles that we are sometimes confronted with in married life… that it might encourage them to trust in prayer to God and overcome the means that Satan uses in his attempts to destroy our marriages and families." – Clayton Mekelburg, Author of My Marriage Miracle
In the book, Mekelburg describes the struggles of his marriage in detail, and narrates his journey from the brink of divorce to a stronger and more fulfilling relationship with God and with his wife. Mekelburg takes the reader on his own emotional journey to the belief in the power of prayer. He describes how his trust in God gave him the strength to not just fix his relationship, but make it better than it was before. He shows his readers how he was given the power to admit to his own shortcomings by the way God reminded him of the joys in being married and raising a family, and how he realized he needed to work to be a better husband and father in order to earn his wife's forgiveness and save his 43-year-long marriage. Mekelburg says that his book can be beneficial to anyone who is already married, especially husbands, and that it can also be helpful to those who are just thinking about entering into marriage.
My Marriage Miracle: The Necessity of Prayer was released in January 2017 and is now available as a E-book on Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Inktera, Bakerr-TaylorAxis360, Overdrive, Scribd, Cloud Library, Gardners Extended Retail, Yuzu, Tolino, Odilo, Gardners Library and Smahswords.
https://www.smashwords.com/
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017