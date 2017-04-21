

Octogenarian Veteran & Author Offers Candid Marriage Advice in New E Book My Marriage Miracle: the Necessity of Prayer offers wisdom to those who are married or considering marriage. Book cover DACOO, Colo. & DACONO, Colo. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dacono, Colorado— My Marriage Miracle: The Necessity of Prayer, recentlyreleased in the Amazon Kindle Store,is a memoir and marriage advice book written by 80-year-old Vietnam War veteran Clayton Mekelburg. The author is also a widowed father of six, grandfather of fourteen, and great grandfather of eleven. My Marriage Miracle is Mekelburg's personal story about how God answered his desperate prayers to save his crumbling marriage.



"I have written this in the hopes that it might give some insight and hope to others that are now having or have gone through the terrible struggles that we are sometimes confronted with in married life… that it might encourage them to trust in prayer to God and overcome the means that Satan uses in his attempts to destroy our marriages and families." – Clayton Mekelburg, Author of My Marriage Miracle



In the book, Mekelburg describes the struggles of his marriage in detail, and narrates his journey from the brink of divorce to a stronger and more fulfilling relationship with God and with his wife. Mekelburg takes the reader on his own emotional journey to the belief in the power of prayer. He describes how his trust in God gave him the strength to not just fix his relationship, but make it better than it was before. He shows his readers how he was given the power to admit to his own shortcomings by the way God reminded him of the joys in being married and raising a family, and how he realized he needed to work to be a better husband and father in order to earn his wife's forgiveness and save his 43-year-long marriage. Mekelburg says that his book can be beneficial to anyone who is already married, especially husbands, and that it can also be helpful to those who are just thinking about entering into marriage.



My Marriage Miracle: The Necessity of Prayer was released in January 2017 and is now available as a E-book on Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Inktera, Bakerr-TaylorAxis360, Overdrive, Scribd, Cloud Library, Gardners Extended Retail, Yuzu, Tolino, Odilo, Gardners Library and Smahswords.



and Use the code LH94E at checkout for 20% off, (Offer good through May 30, 2017



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634960/1 End --recentlyreleased in the Amazon Kindle Store,is a memoir and marriage advice book written by 80-year-old Vietnam War veteran Clayton Mekelburg. The author is also a widowed father of six, grandfather of fourteen, and great grandfather of eleven.is Mekelburg's personal story about how God answered his desperate prayers to save his crumbling marriage."I have written this in the hopes that it might give some insight and hope to others that are now having or have gone through the terrible struggles that we are sometimes confronted with in married life… that it might encourage them to trust in prayer to God and overcome the means that Satan uses in his attempts to destroy our marriages and families."In the book, Mekelburg describes the struggles of his marriage in detail, and narrates his journey from the brink of divorce to a stronger and more fulfilling relationship with God and with his wife. Mekelburg takes the reader on his own emotional journey to the belief in the power of prayer. He describes how his trust in God gave him the strength to not just fix his relationship, but make it better than it was before. He shows his readers how he was given the power to admit to his own shortcomings by the way God reminded him of the joys in being married and raising a family, and how he realized he needed to work to be a better husband and father in order to earn his wife's forgiveness and save his 43-year-long marriage. Mekelburg says that his book can be beneficial to anyone who is already married, especially husbands, and that it can also be helpful to those who are just thinking about entering into marriage.My Marriage Miraclewas released in January 2017 and is now available as a E-book on Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Inktera, Bakerr-TaylorAxis360, Overdrive, Scribd, Cloud Library, Gardners Extended Retail, Yuzu, Tolino, Odilo, Gardners Library and Smahswords. https://www.smashwords.com/ books/view/719490 and Use the code LH94E at checkout for 20% off, (Offer good through May 30, 2017 Source : Home Impressions Inc. Email : ***@homeimprovementbuyer.com Phone : 303-833-4547 Tags : Marriage , Husband , Divorce Industry : Books Location : Dacoo - Colorado - United States

Dacono - Colorado - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017

