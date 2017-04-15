Schools, City Pooling Resources for Summer Youth Program

Local groups meeting to create program merging athletics, academics

City of Las Vegas, NM

-- Local institutions are working to reintroduce a widely acclaimed youth program to Las Vegas.The National Youth Sports Program was a fusion of athletics and academics. It was a federal program up until 2005, when funding for it was eliminated.Some institutions of higher learning have found ways to reinstitute and fund such a program through alternative sources. Collaborative meetings are now underway with representatives from a number of Las Vegas area institutions to plan and strategize the sharing of facilities and other resources to create such a program locally.New Mexico Highlands University President Sam Minner, Luna Community College Director Debbie Trujillo, Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent Kelt Cooper, West Las Vegas Schools Superintendent Chris Guttierez, United World College President Victoria Mora, Las Vegas City Manager Richard Trujillo and Recreation Director Pam Marrujo were among the attendees.The program will be affordable for low-income students, and will provide educational opportunities in math, science, reading, theater and the arts in addition to a variety of athletic and recreational events.Mariano Ulibarri of the Parachute Factory will be teaching 3-D printing as part of the program.The meetings were initiated by West Las Vegas Physical Education teacher Morgan Montaño."Everybody is willing to combine resources to make this happen," said Richard Trujillo." Kids need something positive to do during the summer and on breaks, and we need to help schools improve their ratings."The program is slated to launch next summer.