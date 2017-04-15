News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Glendora Earth Day Festival 2017
Foothill Funeral & Cremation, a small business located in Glendora, will sponsor a booth at the 2017 Glendora Earth Day celebration, to be held at the Glendora Civic Center on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
History of Earth Day
The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. Gaylord Nelson, then a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, proposed the annual event after witnessing the ravages of the 1969 massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. He was inspired to organize a national "teach-in" that focused on educating the public about the environment. Thanks to Nelson and his co-chair, Denis Hayes from Harvard, on April 22,1970, 20 million Americans publically demonstrated coast-to-coast for a healthy, sustainable environment. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests to decry the deterioration of the environment. Groups that had been fighting against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness, and the extinction of wildlife suddenly realized they shared common values.
Earth Day went global in 1990, when Hayes mobilized 200 million people in 141 countries, effectively lifting environmental issues onto the world stage. Earth Day 1990 gave a huge boost to recycling efforts worldwide and helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. It also prompted President Bill Clinton to award Senator Nelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom (1995)—the highest honor given to civilians in the United States—for his role as Earth Day founder.
Glendora Earth Day
Celebrated in the San Gabriel Valley city of Glendora, this year's event will include:
Featured festival activities and events:
· Drought Tolerant & Native Species Plants
· Smart Gardening & Composting
· Garden Design with Rain Barrels
· Community bike ride
· Animal magic show
· ENERGY STAR booth
· Hands-
Shuttle Tours:
· Shuttles to and from the Nature Center
· Narrated Eco-tour of Glendora
Just for Kids:
· Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
· Scavenger hunt
· Face painting
· Bounce house
· Recycled Book Craft
Collections will be accepted for:
· Used motor oil and filters for recycling
· Confidential documents for onsite shredding
· Empty CRV beverage containers to help raise funding for the Community Services Foundation
· Safe drug drop-off for unwanted pharmaceuticals
Foothill Funeral & Cremation Goes Green
Glendora small business Foothill Funeral & Cremation Services (http://blog.foothillfuneralandcremation.com/
"Going" green will make a statement about who you are, thereby encouraging friends and family to consider their own decisions relative to the environment. Foothill Funeral & Cremation offers lots of green options as well as providing a pre-planning, eco-friendly worksheet, so your family knows what you want when the time comes.
Green Building Council Member
Foothill Funeral & Cremation is one of very few funeral homes that are certified by the Green Burial Council. Located at 402 West Baseline in Glendora, Foothill Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles Basin, Orange County and the Inland Empire. With years of experience in the mortuary industry, we have worked hard to build a reputation of quality, sincerity and trust. We would be honored to help you at your time of need or in the future. Call today (626) 335-0615 or drop by our showroom.
Contact
Manny Godoy
Owner/Operator Foothill Funeral & Cremation
***@mtnmg.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse