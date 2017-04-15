 
Absolute Mobile Solutions Wins a Gold Hermes Creative Awards for the CRG's Multisite

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Absolute Mobile Solutions wins a Hermes Creative Award for the design and development of Ciccio Restaurant Group's (CRG) multisite. The Hermes Creative awards received more than 6,000 entries worldwide from creatives who work in concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. In the category of Interactive Media – Multisite, Absolute Mobile Solutions was awarded Gold.

Ciccio Restaurant Group is a company that is dedicated to bringing innovative, quick to full service concepts to local communities using fresh ingredients and health-forward concepts. Currently with seven restaurant brands, CRG is rapidly expanding to new locations throughout Florida. They came to Absolute Mobile Solutions to help build a solution that would allow them to seamlessly build out their business as they continue to expand.

"Working with CRG – a restaurant that boasts a staff of creative thinkers that could rival any agency – is a pleasure." said Alfred Goldberg, President of marketing agency Absolute Mobile Solutions. "They are always cooking up fresh ideas and it's not surprising that the company is achieving such great success with their expansion throughout Florida."

About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.  AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from 195 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bono.

About Absolute Mobile Solutions

Since 1999, Absolute Mobile Solutions (http://www.absolutemobilesolutions.com/) has been providing high quality mobile applications, responsive websites, and mobile strategy to clients worldwide. Absolute understands that to succeed on mobile, businesses need a strategy that matches consumer demands on every digital platform. Absolute Mobile Solutions specializes in content marketing, PR, graphic design, and development alongside digital marketing efforts such as SEO and conversion analysis. We combine the technological and marketing expertise necessary for companies to drive engagement and achieve success.

