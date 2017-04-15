News By Tag
Writer/Director Lola Rocknrolla Debuting Blaxploitation Comedy Series "Nefertitty TV"
The Series Will Follow The Adventures of A Badass, Ass-Kickin' Crime Fighter Starring Maine Ander's and 30 Rock's Kevin Brown
Currently shooting its first pilot which includes stars Maine Anders (http://www.themaineattraction.com/
Nefertitty is the superhero we all need right now. As the country gets more and more divided, Nefertitty stands up for the little guy. She will karate kick a racist in the face so you don't have to! Coupling all to the amazing visuals of NYC and her own badass theme song, suckers in the city better run- 'cause Nefertitty's got her fists and a huge ass gun! If you feel bullied or wrongly accused- Nefertitty private eye is there for you. Much like Foxy Brown before her, Nefertitty is here to tip the scales of injustice without an afro hair out of place!
"You sick of what's goin' on? Nefertitty is here to right the wrong!"
WATCH: Nefertitty TV Opening Credits (https://www.youtube.com/
"Lola Rocknrolla is New York's answer to John Waters"- Broadway World
"My kind of filmmaker!" - Lloyd Kaufman, TROMA
"Lola Rocknrolla is back with cinematic screwballery"
A lover of blaxploiation 70's cinema, as well as horror/comedy and monster movies- Lola Rocknrolla has directed Emmy winning PBS shows; music videos, off off broadway shows, and 6 short films. Her short films have been in festivals worldwide (Outfest, Feast Australia, Paris Feminist Festival, Ann Arbor, Tromadance), while her films based on Nefertitty (Nefertitty and Nefertitty in Space) have been featured in Philadelphia's African American Film Fest, the Coney Island Film Fest, San Francisco's Frameline Festival, New York's Underground Film Festival, as well as having two sold out shows in New York's Anthology Film Archives!
For the "Nefertitty TV" IndieGogo Campaigne, VISIT:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
For More on Lola Rocknrolla, VISIT:
www.LolaRocknrolla.com
For More on Sitting Cat Productions, VISIT:
www.SittingCatProductions.com
For Press Inquiries, Contact: RickEberle.com]
