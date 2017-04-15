 
96 Year Old Simeon Holloway Takes Us For A Ride

Documentary short film "95 Never Looked So Good" directed by his son Tymm Holloway, will debut at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival on April 29th followed by a Q&A and Private Reception
 
 
"95 Never Looked So Good" starring Simeon Holloway
"95 Never Looked So Good" starring Simeon Holloway
 
LAS VEGAS - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Las Vegas based Producer/Director Tymm Holloway will debut the documentary short "95 Never Looked So Good" at the 4th Annual Las Vegas Black Film Festival on Saturday, April 29th.  Nominated for "Best Documentary" the film introduces Holloway's now 96 year old father, Simeon Holloway sharing his secrets for longevity including staying active with exercise and his love for Family. The elder Holloway also reveals that he was a member of the U.S. Navy's B1 Band - the first World War II band comprised of Black North Carolinians. The film debut coincides with the elder Holloway's campaign to have the B1 Band recognized in the permanent collection at the Smithsonian's newly launched National Museum of African-American History and Culture in the nation's capitol. All Day Movie Passes required to view the documentary short are available at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival website. Local AARP members and Film Festival ticket holders can RSVP for the Q&A and Reception by emailing RSVP95filmdoc@gmail.com

Tymm Holloway was raised in California where his father's work in the film industry played a key role in fueling a passion for film including directing, producing, writing, and photography. Holloway attended New York's School of Visual Arts. "95 Never Looked So Good" was filmed in 2016 and was conceived as a celebration of the remarkable life of his  then 95 year old father.

"The opportunity to create this film has strengthened my relationship with my father who continues to display a youthful spirit. He taught me about the importance of family and maintaining a healthy lifestyle from a child. I felt the world should know how important family is to my Dad. Now, his advocating for inclusion of the B1 Band in the Smithsonian is worthy story telling from my vision to his words." - Tymm Holloway, Film Maker

"95 Never Looked So Good" has been entered into festivals across the nation. Follow Simeon Holloway and his journey with the film on social media on Facebook and Twitter @95filmdoc and a www.lapidusparkentertainment.com  Preview the film trailer here: http://bit.ly/2kXA0o9 Purchase tickets to the Film Festival here: http://www.lasvegasblackfilmfestival.com/passes--tickets

Contact
Thornell Jones
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Lapidus Park Entertainment
Email:***@gmail.com
Posted By:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Click to Share