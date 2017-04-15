News By Tag
96 Year Old Simeon Holloway Takes Us For A Ride
Documentary short film "95 Never Looked So Good" directed by his son Tymm Holloway, will debut at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival on April 29th followed by a Q&A and Private Reception
Tymm Holloway was raised in California where his father's work in the film industry played a key role in fueling a passion for film including directing, producing, writing, and photography. Holloway attended New York's School of Visual Arts. "95 Never Looked So Good" was filmed in 2016 and was conceived as a celebration of the remarkable life of his then 95 year old father.
"The opportunity to create this film has strengthened my relationship with my father who continues to display a youthful spirit. He taught me about the importance of family and maintaining a healthy lifestyle from a child. I felt the world should know how important family is to my Dad. Now, his advocating for inclusion of the B1 Band in the Smithsonian is worthy story telling from my vision to his words." - Tymm Holloway, Film Maker
"95 Never Looked So Good" has been entered into festivals across the nation. Follow Simeon Holloway and his journey with the film on social media on Facebook and Twitter @95filmdoc and a www.lapidusparkentertainment.com Preview the film trailer here: http://bit.ly/
