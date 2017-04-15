 
ACEC/MA Announces Tighe & Bond, Inc. as 2017 winner of Gold Engineering Excellence Award

 
 
WESTFIELD, Mass. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named Tighe & Bond, Inc. as a winner of its 2017 Gold Engineering Excellence Award for work on the Great Lakes Water Authority Biosolids Drying Facility project.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Tighe & Bond, Inc. with offices throughout New England including Westfield, Worcester and Westwood, was retained by the New England Fertilizer Company to assist with a $140 million Biosolids Dryer Facility serving the Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area; the facility is considered the largest of its kind in North America. Liquid wastewater sludge is thermally dried into a pelletized biosolids product, which is distributed to regional farms as a renewable substitute for chemical fertilizer or as an alternative fuel with characteristics similar to coal.

The entire project took 30 months to complete and was operational by December of 2015.  The facility, constructed on a former industrial site, has greatly improved neighborhood aesthetics and benefitted the local economy with the creation of jobs during construction and operations.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
Source:ACEC/MA
