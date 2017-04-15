 
News By Tag
* Home Builders
* Juniata County Home Builders
* Custom Home Builders
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Juniata County
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Local Custom Home Builders Highlight Key Points to Building a Custom Home in Juniata County

WSL Incorporated outlines a checklist in order to help customers pick the best custom home builders for the job.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home Builders
Juniata County Home Builders
Custom Home Builders

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Juniata County - Pennsylvania - US

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- WSL Incorporated, locally owned design and build company, are experts when it comes to building in central PA. And, they know a thing or two about finding the perfect location as well as picking out the right company to build with. Juniata County is a beautiful area filled with small towns, stunning mountains, trees and open fields, making it a great place to build a new custom home. WSL has helped countless Juniata County residents build the home they've always dreamed of in this incredible landscape. But, before moving ahead with a new build, WSL would like residents to consider a few tips to help choose the right custom home builder for their specific needs.

Home Builders Should Be Flexible and Well-Versed

For example, if the new custom home requires handicap accessibility, make sure your home builders are able to comply and are good at what they do. And, don't feel obligated to go with the standard home plans for a new home. Working with home builders like WSL Inc. means customers can opt for a variety of plans that best work for their unique lifestyle and taste.

And, just because a house plan has a slab foundation, it doesn't have to stay that way. Well-versed bome builders can typically convert those plans to have a basement rather than the concrete slab.

Find Homes Builders with a Great Reputation

Check any potential home builders out with the BBB, Angie's List, or on various other review sites like Yelp. It can also be a good idea to talk with the building supply companies they work with to see what they have to say.

Also, ask to see the portfolio of work from each of the potential home builders. Spend plenty of time talking with the builder and be sure that they understand what the vision for the new home is, and what it will take to get it there.

WSL Incorporated serves central Pennsylvania with custom home building, home remodeling, commercial construction and handicap accessibility modifications. For more than 30 years, the company has designed, constructed and renovated both residential and commercial buildings. They have in-house designers and drafters to make up the plans. They will then secure the needed permits and complete the construction from start to finish. In addition to custom homes, the company also builds new homes for sale and offers lots for home construction. They are also a Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist with experience in home modifications to create a barrier-free environment. To learn more about WSL Incorporated and all the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.waynelesher.com/home-builders-juniata-county/.
End
Source:WSL Incorporated
Email:***@webdrafter.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Builders, Juniata County Home Builders, Custom Home Builders
Industry:Architecture
Location:Juniata County - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WebDrafter.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share