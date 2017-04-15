News By Tag
Local Custom Home Builders Highlight Key Points to Building a Custom Home in Juniata County
WSL Incorporated outlines a checklist in order to help customers pick the best custom home builders for the job.
Home Builders Should Be Flexible and Well-Versed
For example, if the new custom home requires handicap accessibility, make sure your home builders are able to comply and are good at what they do. And, don't feel obligated to go with the standard home plans for a new home. Working with home builders like WSL Inc. means customers can opt for a variety of plans that best work for their unique lifestyle and taste.
And, just because a house plan has a slab foundation, it doesn't have to stay that way. Well-versed bome builders can typically convert those plans to have a basement rather than the concrete slab.
Find Homes Builders with a Great Reputation
Check any potential home builders out with the BBB, Angie's List, or on various other review sites like Yelp. It can also be a good idea to talk with the building supply companies they work with to see what they have to say.
Also, ask to see the portfolio of work from each of the potential home builders. Spend plenty of time talking with the builder and be sure that they understand what the vision for the new home is, and what it will take to get it there.
WSL Incorporated serves central Pennsylvania with custom home building, home remodeling, commercial construction and handicap accessibility modifications. For more than 30 years, the company has designed, constructed and renovated both residential and commercial buildings. They have in-house designers and drafters to make up the plans. They will then secure the needed permits and complete the construction from start to finish. In addition to custom homes, the company also builds new homes for sale and offers lots for home construction. They are also a Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist with experience in home modifications to create a barrier-free environment. To learn more about WSL Incorporated and all the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.waynelesher.com/
