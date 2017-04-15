 
News By Tag
* Family Financial Centers
* Paul Eckert
* Franchising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Darby
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Family Financial Centers Announces New Ownership of Two Pennsylvania Locations

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family Financial Centers
Paul Eckert
Franchising

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Darby - Pennsylvania - US

DARBY, Pa. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- NEWS

April 20, 20017 9:00 am EST

Darby, Pennsylvania (Business Wire) – April 20, 2017

Family Financial Centers, LLC, is pleased to announce the new ownership of two Pennsylvania locations in Darby and Lansdowne.  The centers are owned by Biren Patel and officially opened on April 11, 2017.  "I am pleased that Biren has taken over ownership of Darby and Lansdowne.  I look forward to the continued growth and success of both locations," said Founder and CEO Paul W. Eckert.  The Darby center will remain at 6 Chester Pike, Darby, Pennsylvania 19023.  The phone number is 1.610.522.2274.  The Lansdowne center will remain at 957 East Baltimore Pike, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050.  The phone number is 1.610.626.5000.

About Family Financial Centers

Family Financial Centers is the "Quantum Leap" forward in the evolution of the alternative financial service center.  Located in attractive suburban centers, Family Financial Centers have the systems, ambience and professionalism of a traditional bank.  FFC offers a full array of financial services including check cashing, money orders, wire transfer, tax preparation services and short-term consumer loans.

Family Financial Centers is committed to raising the standard for alternative financial service providers both for product offerings and the way they are delivered to the market.  Our centers are conveniently located to our customer's home or work.  We are fully automated with systems that keep the average transaction time to just a few minutes.  This allows our customer to have all of their financial needs taken care of conveniently and efficiently, in an environment that is upbeat, professional and friendly.  Family Financial Centers is rapidly expanding through the acquisition and conversion of existing financial centers to the Family brand.

Visit us at http://www.familyfinancialcenters.com/

Contact
Carrie Nelsom
***@familyfinancialcenters.com
End
Source:
Email:***@familyfinancialcenters.com
Posted By:***@familyfinancialcenters.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Family Financial Centers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share