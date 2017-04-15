News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Financial Centers Announces New Ownership of Two Pennsylvania Locations
April 20, 20017 9:00 am EST
Darby, Pennsylvania (Business Wire) – April 20, 2017
Family Financial Centers, LLC, is pleased to announce the new ownership of two Pennsylvania locations in Darby and Lansdowne. The centers are owned by Biren Patel and officially opened on April 11, 2017. "I am pleased that Biren has taken over ownership of Darby and Lansdowne. I look forward to the continued growth and success of both locations," said Founder and CEO Paul W. Eckert. The Darby center will remain at 6 Chester Pike, Darby, Pennsylvania 19023. The phone number is 1.610.522.2274. The Lansdowne center will remain at 957 East Baltimore Pike, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050. The phone number is 1.610.626.5000.
About Family Financial Centers
Family Financial Centers is the "Quantum Leap" forward in the evolution of the alternative financial service center. Located in attractive suburban centers, Family Financial Centers have the systems, ambience and professionalism of a traditional bank. FFC offers a full array of financial services including check cashing, money orders, wire transfer, tax preparation services and short-term consumer loans.
Family Financial Centers is committed to raising the standard for alternative financial service providers both for product offerings and the way they are delivered to the market. Our centers are conveniently located to our customer's home or work. We are fully automated with systems that keep the average transaction time to just a few minutes. This allows our customer to have all of their financial needs taken care of conveniently and efficiently, in an environment that is upbeat, professional and friendly. Family Financial Centers is rapidly expanding through the acquisition and conversion of existing financial centers to the Family brand.
Visit us at http://www.familyfinancialcenters.com/
Contact
Carrie Nelsom
***@familyfinancialcenters.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse