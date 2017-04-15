 
May 3: Robert Treat Hotel to Host 4th Annual Wish Upon a Prom in Support of Newark-Area Students

Berger Organization Property Offers Hotel to Non-Profit Charity Kings, Inc.; Students Will Shop for Free Dresses, Meet Stylists and Photographers
 
NEWARK, N.J. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Berger Organization (http://www.bergerorg.com/) is supporting area middle school and high school students by hosting the 4th annual Wish Upon a Prom event on Wednesday, May 3 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Robert Treat Hotel, one of its hospitality properties in downtown Newark. The hotel, located at 50 Park Place, has offered its space at no charge to the non-profit organization, Charity Kings, Inc, which provides prom outfits to students from all New Jersey schools who may not be able to afford them.

Students will be able to shop for dresses, makeup and accessories which will be available at no cost, so they may attend and enjoy their school proms, dances, graduations and other school-related special events. In addition, students will have a chance to meet with hair stylists, makeup artists and photographers. There will be a live DJ and refreshments.

"Our roots and hearts are here in Newark; we are delighted to help Charity Kings with this event, in support of students in the area," said Miles Berger, COO of Berger Organization.

Wish Upon a Prom is put on by Charity Kings, based in Asbury Park, which supports academic excellence, family values and promotes a positive community environment by supporting and empowering families in need. The event is open to all New Jersey middle school and high school students.

Students must register in advance and must attend with an adult. For details and registration for the 4th annual Wish Upon a Prom, go to the Eventbrite page at http://bit.ly/2p0MqRR.
Source:The Berger Organization
Tags:Charity
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
