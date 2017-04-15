News By Tag
Samuel Lynne Galleries To Represent Internationally Acclaimed Artist, Metis Atash
Born and raised in Munich, Metis Atash is German by nationality, but truly a citizen of the world. Her vast global travels led her to the Indonesian Island of Bali, where the lifestyle, culture, and philosophies quickly resonated with her, and eventually became the trajectory for her artistic style and her purpose as an artist. Bali is a place where love is the only energy to be found, and the location has appropriately become the source of inspiration for her "Punk Buddha" pieces. These unique sculptures are a fusion of worldly pleasures and spiritual insights, which have come to redefine the meaning of living. The sculptural figures radiate a presence far greater than their child-like size, due to their sparkling materiality and strong totemic essence.
Samuel Lynne Galleries will showcase Atash's signature series of "Punk Buddha" sculptures that have gained widespread popularity around the world. Sculpted in fiberglass, covered with acrylic paint, and meticulously bathed by hand in upwards of 20,000 Swarovski crystals, this collection embodies the artist's life journey, and her associations to Daoism. All her pieces are subject to a multi-step process of clay modeling, molding, sculpting, sanding, and lacquering. The objects of her work are based on the spiritual being, and these Buddha sculptures are inspired by ancient Daoist teachings. "Dao" translates to "path" or "way of life" and Atash has ensured that her creations reflect this property. They are also a reflection of her respect for Haute Couture, as well as contemporary art history. Each "Punk Buddha" is named for an iconic figure in fashion and art – from Basquiat to Balmain, Warhol to Hermes, Kusama to Chanel. With their dazzling exteriors, each resting figure is aimed to be perceived as the mirror of our eternal souls. They are a reflection of the relationship between humanity and the cosmos, health and longevity, action through inaction, and they represent the duality of life – the spiritual and the physical of our beings that produce harmony within the universe.
Atash's entrepreneurial spirit has lead to the rise of her work around the globe. Her artwork has been exhibited in select galleries throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, and has been featured in important international magazine publications such as Vogue, Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, and Haute Living.
