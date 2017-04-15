News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Disaster One Employees Receive Certified Restorer© Certification
Two Disaster One employees have attained the Restoration Industry Association's coveted "Ph.D. of Damage Repair."
Steve Brown, vice president of restoration, and Mark Klamerus, Wilmington/Myrtle Beach branch manager, received their CR certificates during the 2017 International Restoration Convention held earlier this month in Palm Springs, California.
4-step certification process
Before receiving Certified Restorer® certification, Brown and Klamerus were required to complete a four-step process. They first met pre-qualifying requirements that include either five years of restoration work experience or three years of supervisory experience. Then to become accepted as candidates for the CR Prep Course and exam, they completed rigorous training courses in multiple disciplines including fire, smoke & water damage restoration, structural restoration, contents restoration, health & safety training, and project management.
Finally, after completing the prep course and exam, they each were required to present a CR Formal Report which verified and illustrated the candidates' communication skills when documenting actions taken on a restoration job. (If the CR is the Ph.D. of damage repair, you might think of this report as their doctoral dissertation.)
Since the Certified Restorer® program began in 1980, only 655 people have completed the process.
Brown and Klamerus are the second and third Disaster One employees to attain this certification, following in the footsteps of Greensboro branch manager Ron Johnson. Brown is a 22-year veteran of Disaster One, and Klamerus has been with the company for 7 years.
ABOUT DISASTER ONE
Disaster One, a privately owned and operated restoration company serving commercial and residential clients since 1977, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2017. It is a fully licensed, insured and bonded general contractor providing restoration services ranging from simple water damage to reconstruction after a major fire. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Disaster One also has offices in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Wilmington, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Roanoke, VA, Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.DisasterOne.com.
Contact
Chip McCraw (Corporate Marketing Manager)
***@disasterone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse