A brief satirical poem about NEWS called "Slow News Day" for Poem in Your Pocket Day (4/27/17)

-- FOR APRIL 27th...FOR POEM IN YOUR POCKET DAY...A BRIEF SATIRICAL POEM ABOUT NEWS CALLED "SLOW NEWS DAY"April is National Poetry Month and April 27, 2017 is Poem in Your Pocket Day. Poem in Your Pocket Day is a day when people are supposed to carry around a poem in their pocket and share it with others throughout the day at schools, at work, (in the newsroom), and also on Twitter using the hashtag #pocketpoem.So, for Poem in Your Pocket Day, here is a poem that is a brief satire about the News business. The poem is by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.Here is the poem:"SLOW NEWS DAY"Copyright 2017, Robert M. BarrowsI was scanning the wires for newsand I couldn't find nothing...No killings, no wars, no fires,no thefts, no car crashes,not even some liars.Nothing to write about,not even bad weather...I can't believe nothing bad happened...Maybe tomorrow will be better?In addition to poems like "Slow News Day," Barrows is also the author of an ebook of poetry called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon.Barrows has also written an as yet unpublished book called "Cemetery of Lies" which includes a whole chapter about the News business. "Cemetery of Lies" is a collection of intimate secret confessions, as told from beyond the grave, through video tombstones. Barrows is also the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495). You can see more about "Cemetery of Lies" at www.barrows.com/novel.html and you can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/invention.htmlPlease feel free to refer to all or parts of "Slow News Day" in any stories you may be doing and online.For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.