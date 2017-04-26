News By Tag
* Custom Jewellery Toronto
* Custom Engagement Ring Toronto
* Diamond Jewellery Toronto Gta
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Custom Jewellery-Toronto has Award Winning Custom Jewellery Designers Right Here in Toronto!
Custom jewellery-Toronto has award winning custom jewellery designers, Fortunes Fine Jewellers, right here! Thats right, Fortunes has a custom jewellery design facility that produces everthing from custom engagement rings to custom diamond jewellery!
Custom Jewellery-Toronto Goldsmiths
At Fortunes Fine Jewellers we see custom jewellery as an art, and we have refined our craft to bring you something special and unique. Our artisans adhere to the same ideology, creating beautiful custom jewellery pieces that will last you a lifetime. Our goldsmiths are in-house so you can be assured that, from start to finish, your custom jewellery piece will be perfect. Whether you're interested in a custom engagement ring, bracelet or earrings, or if you wish to redesign your out-of-style custom jewellery, the staff at Fortunes brings a wealth of knowledge to make your experience absolutely delightful.
Redesigning Custom Jewellery-Toronto/
If you have fallen out of love with your jewellery or have a piece languishing in your jewellery box, why not bring it back to life? Michael daCosta (http://www.fortunes.com), owner and artist, is a winner of numerous design awards and is renowned for the creativity he brings to his designs. He and our master craftsmen will bring new life into your out-dated jewellery, revitalizing and creating stylish custom jewellery that you will enjoy wearing for years to come. Selling your custom jewellery that is out-of-date is an option, but whatever compensation you receive is little compared to the value you preserve by redesigning your piece. Fortunes' staff can help you make this decision by educating you about the design process and directing you with our best intentions, through our the custom jewellery process.
Engagement Custom Jewellery-Toronto Goldsmiths
A proposal may only last a few minutes but the memories last a lifetime, that's why getting custom jewellery right is important. Your engagement is the first step towards a life in union with your partner and it all starts with the custom engagement ring.
Contact
Zac De Costa
416-787-4545
***@fortunes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse