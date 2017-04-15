 
Mountain West Financial, Inc. Wins National Award From Mortgage Executive Magazine

Named One of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America 2016.
 
 
REDLANDS, Calif. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mountain West Financial, Inc. proudly announces that it has been named in Mortgage Executive Magazine's list of the 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America' in 2016. This is the third year in a row that Mountain West Financial has been honored with the award. Mortgage Executive Magazine recently published these results in a comprehensive, invitation only, list of closely held mortgage companies and publicly traded banks based on their total yearly mortgage volume. Mountain West Financial originated over 8,000 mortgage loans last year which is the most loans in one year in company history.

This award celebrates the service, dedication and hard work that mortgage companies devote to building their companies and serving their employees and clients. "We are honored to receive the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America award for the 3rd year which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of Mountain West Financial as a company in 2016 and we look forward to providing the dream of homeownership to even more families this coming year," said Gary Martell, Jr., President of Mountain West Financial, Inc. Mortgage Executive Magazine has previously recognized Mountain West Financial as one of the top '50 Best Companies to Work For' from 2014-2017 and Martell as one of the '100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives' in 2014, 2015 and 2016. For the full Top 100 Mortgage Companies award list, visit http://mastermindsummit.com/MEM2017Spring/#?page=32.

Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.
Source:Mountain West Financial, Inc.
