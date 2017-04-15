News By Tag
Suicide Blonde to host benefit for CHERUBS
April 21, 2017 – Wake Forest, NC • Suicide Blonde - an 80's cover band - will be playing a benefit concert for the non-profit CHERUBS on June 9th, 9:00 pm to midnight at The Renaissance Center in downtown Wake Forest, NC. Tickets are $20 at the door or through Eventbrite.
CHERUBS was created in 1995 by 2 mothers who had children born with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. The charity was founded because there was no organization or source of information or support for families affected by CDH. Now, celebrating their 20th year, CHERUBS has helped over 5500 families in 60 countries.
CHERUBS in Wake Forest is the international non-profit headquarters for all families suffering from this genetic birth defect. The cause is still unknown. One in 2500 babies are born with this defect. Many babies born attempt to take their first breath and can't – cause their intestines are in their lungs. That's why 50% die right away. The other 50% struggle to survive with multiple surgeries throughout their lives.
Suicide Blonde is truly the ultimate '80s experience. The band includes musicians Greg Uselman, Jim O'Keefe, Dustin Askew, Grant Scheuring and Warren Sumner. They have been rockin' all the great hits of the 80's around Raleigh, Eastern NC, the Triad, Triangle.... and beyond. In February, Suicide Blonde helped raise over $11,000 in January for The Caring Community Foundation for those affected by cancer.
Tickets are $20 at the door or available through Eventbrite:
Sponsorships are available - $500 includes 4 Tickets plus social media and print presence. $250 includes 2 Tickets plus social media presence.
Alright Wake Forest! Find that Spandex, Break out the Aqua Net and the Members Only Jacket! Tease that hair to the sky and come out for a wonderful night in the '80s!
Support CHERUBS and have a great time dancing and reliving the 80's with Suicide Blonde on June 9th!
