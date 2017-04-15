Sony Selects Los Angeles-Based Retailer Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia OLED 4K TV Line

The stunning A1E OLED visual display is coupled with the world's first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, and immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience.

-- MEDIA ALERT * MEDIA ALERT * MEDIA ALERTSony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World's First Acoustic Surface Technology Where Sound Comes Directly From Entire ScreenCompletely Immersive Audio Complements Unprecedented Picture for Ultimate Home Television ExperienceWhat: Sony is introducing a revolution in sound via the world's first Acoustic Surface with speakerless design. It's perfect harmony to the initial Bravia OLED 4K TV picture highlighting exquisite, unprecedented contrast with over 8 million self-illuminating pixels. The very first Bravia 65-inch and55-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs will be experienced and offered to the public at Video & Audio Center's Village at Westfield Topanga Store for $5,498 and $3,998, respectively.Who: Sony top executives, factory representatives and engineers, Sony Picture executives and Video & Audio Center management and staff including:• Mike Fasulo, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sony Electronics, Inc.• Philip Jones, Product Technology Manager, Sony Electronics, Inc.• Joseph Akhtarzad and Mayer Akhtarzad, Video & Audio Center, Co-Owners• Tom Campbell, Corporate Director, TechnologistWhere:Video & Audio CenterThe Village at Westfield Topanga6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd.(one block south of Victory Blvd. directly across from Costco)Woodland Hills, CA 91367818-888-1500Time: Thursday, April 27, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Press Conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.The first Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs with Acoustic Surface will be available at 12 p.m.Note: Scenes from the upcoming motion picture, Spiderman Homecoming (opening in theatres July 7th), will be showcased in stunning 4K on the Bravia OLED TVs.Contact:Chris Olmstead, Olmstead Marketing310-625-6546Tom Campbell213-400-0000Background:Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels by the X1 Extreme processor creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world's first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. The Bravia OLED TV is designed so that the stand and speakers virtually disappear, appearing as if it's floating, leaving only a brilliant picture.This OLED TV's technology also provides pure black and perfect vision. Sony's OLED pixels work individually and can be turned off completely to deliver absolute black. This level of supreme contrast reveals detail, depth, textures and colors for a stunningly, real view.Sony also has a newly developed 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Processor X1, designed specifically for the Bravia OLED TV, that generates 40% more real-time image processing power. It takes non-4K content that's viewed and improves it to near 4K HDR quality. And, object-based HDR Remaster technology can detect, analyze and optimize each object in the picture individually to adjust the overall contrast for a more natural and realistic picture.The Sony Bravia OLED features Live TV with no annual contract through PlayStation Vue on Android TV. Consumers can enjoy live TV streaming with no annual contract and no surprise fees. Premium content can be experienced including sports, news and more from their favorite networks.The award-winning Video & Audio Center has been introducing new technologies for more than 35 years. "The advent of the new Sony OLED 4K Ultra HD TV line being introduced at Video & Audio Center marks another milestone for this historic event and will take the home entertainment experience, video and audio, to a whole new level," remarked Joseph Akhtarzad, co-owner Video & Audio Center Inc .Top Sony executives and engineers will be speaking at the introduction of this advanced OLED 4K Ultra HD TV line and also discuss the current and future 4K HD market. This technology is an excellent example of innovation from the consumer electronics industry that continues to drive increased economic activity.