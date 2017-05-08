News By Tag
Starting May 8, 2017, Learn How to Day Trade in an 8-Week All-Inclusive Online Class from DayTradeTo
Special Promotion for the All-Inclusive Mentorship 8-Week Training Class by Day Trade To Win Added for May 8, 2017
When it comes to trading real money in the markets, will you go in alone and lose thousands of dollars? Will you waste weeks, months, or even years coming up with a plan via trial and error?
Do not waste time or money. A wiser decision is to find an established mentor who will be able to give you his tested, proven plan. John Paul, the founder of DayTradeToWin.com, has over 15 years' experience educating traders. In eight weeks, his Mentorship Program will teach you ten different strategies you can use every day to find the best trades and avoid losing situations.
There are many so-called experts willing to sell you the latest and greatest indicators, trading rooms, and courses. They make extraordinary performance claims with little to no supporting evidence. DayTradeToWin.com is different. Firstly, traders must be aware that no strategy is guaranteed to provide profitability. Run away if you see this claim being made. Definite claims of profitability are signs of the trading outfit trying to make a quick buck from unsuspecting traders. Honest companies, like DayTradeToWin.com, provide a clear picture. For example, the DayTradeToWin.com videos page provides over three years of videos that show real-time trades. Although no claims of your profitability can be made, years of material and testimonials speak volumes.
In Mentorship, you will learn how to find trades on your own. Most of the time, you will use a chart with a five-minute time frame. This time frame provides many trading opportunities without being too fast or too slow. For a trade to occur, the market "proves" a trade is available. Proof usually arrives in the form of candles or signals. Traders are often surprised at how easy it is to spot trades that were once hidden on the chart. Signals tell you exactly when to place a trade, and often, whether to buy or sell the market (in the form of short or long signals, respectively)
What does the Mentorship Program entail? You can expect a live training class, twice a week. Each class, you are learning a new method or building on the material taught thus far. A full practice environment is provided. At no cost, you can practice the strategies on your own time using the professional NinjaTrader trading platform. You will be able to see the market move in real-time and place trades as though you have a live, funded account. You can track performance and practice until you are ready to trade with real money. All courses and software are provided with lifetime licenses. In addition, email support and remote installation are included. Recently, the software has been updated to support NinjaTrader 8, the latest and greatest feature-packed edition.
In terms of trading methods, here is what you will learn: ATO (At the Open), Price Action Scalping, Trade Scalper, Atlas Line, X-5 (Floor Trader Secrets Manual), Roadmap, Blueprint, Yo-Yo, Stair Step, ABC, Filtering Trades, Manipulation, Trading the News, and more. Signals are provided for many of these methods. Signals take the guesswork out of trading. You will know exactly when and how to place every trade.
If you were to purchase each of these strategies from DayTradeToWin.com independently, you would well exceed the price of the Mentorship Program. Mentorship is made affordable through three easy payments. In fact, with your deposit, you will receive the first week's course (At the Open), so you can start practicing right away.
Make an investment in your education with DayTradeToWin.com's proven approach. Your time and money are too precious to waste. Enroll by emailing support@daytradetowin.com or visit DayTradeToWin.com.
