The I AM Empowerment Movement hosted the 4th Annual I AM Empowerment Brunch & Celebration

The I AM Empowerment Movement aims to empower, motivate and inspire during the 4th annual Brunch & Celebration

Contact

Ms. Alexandria George

3474336006

***@be-iam-empower.com Ms. Alexandria George3474336006

End

-- The I AM Empowerment Movement (Blissful Elegance Events in Partnership with The Goodson Agency) hosted its 4Annual I AM Empowerment Brunch & Celebration, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at The SilverSpoon Catering Hall in Brooklyn, New York from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Hosted by Storm Marrero our singer/songwriter and body positive media maven. During the event, Andrene Williams, the Founder/CEO of Ladydoves Self Enrichment Youth Organization, Unique Blend Models, to spoke on embracing her "I AM" and what it took for her to be the powerhouse woman she is today.The Class of 2017 was such an amazing group of women. They are a dynamic and affluent group of ladies whose contributions to their respective communities are to be celebrated, appreciated, and exposed to the masses for those who may be unaware. Natalie C Sandy, Rev. Deborah D Jenkins, Dre Cleveland, L Johnson "PoshGurl", Angela Evans, Dr. Reba Renee Perry-Ufele, Yolanda Brathwaite, Tracy Balan, Sharon Mayer, Lady Cee Cee H Cailwell-Miller, and Dr. Stacie NC GrantThis year, Risings Stars, a new category is being introduced to the already empowered packed brunch. The two young ladies to receive this inaugural honor are Miss Skii Smith and Miss Egypt Ufele. They might be newer to the scene, than some other honorees, but they are both hard working and are making their marks on the world!Guests were treated to a wonderfully empowering event, great food from Annie Mae's Cheesecakes, great people, excellent networking, while honoring some deserving women for being extraordinary!For information or to nominate someone for next year brunch or for group sales, vending space, advertising space, and or questions please contact Ms. Alexandria George at 347-433-6006 or via www.be-iam-empower.comBlissful Elegance Events is a boutique event planning company. We are dedicated to creating lasting and empowering experiencesThe Goodson Agency is a multi-faceted consulting company which specializes in marketing, branding, creative strategies, organizational management, and events, to organizations, individuals and small to medium businesses.At the "I AM" Empowerment Movement empowering women is not simply our passion but our ultimate dream and vision. We hope that every women who steps out of our events will feel full of inspiration, hope and wailing in endless opportunity and possibilities.