News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtual Business Journey: Online International Virtual Assistants Convention for Small Businesses
Virtual Assistants (VAs) are independent entrepreneurs who work remotely. We use the latest technologies to deliver administrative, online marketing, creative, managerial, technical, business back-office and/or remote support services. Our clients are busy entrepreneurs, executives, and other professionals. We make important contributions to the growth and stability of small businesses, worldwide. Veteran, aspiring, novice VAs attend.
"VAs converge in celebration of the best and brightest in our industry," says http://www.OIVAC.com Chair and VA industry trailblazer, Ms. Sharon Williams of http://www.The24HourSecretary.com. "We also celebrate International Virtual Assistants Day (IVADay), which showcases the accomplishments of extraordinary virtual assistants who best exemplify our creed: Dedication, Experience, Expertise and Determination to Succeed (DEEDS)."
Since 1996, more than 20,000 professionals from around the world have become VAs. The industry grows as more jobs are outsourced and people catch the entrepreneurial fever. Virtual Assistants are highly-skilled working mothers, executive assistants, technology professionals, creative types and others who decided to start their own businesses in order to achieve a better work/life balance.
"OIVAC has something for almost everyone. Partnering and relationship development to the introduction of new software, internet-based marketing strategies, and technology enhancements – are all accessible from the comforts of a home or office," says Williams. We look forward to connecting during one of the online seminars, networking or Hot Seat sessions, etc.
For more information on the 10th celebration, please visit the website.
Contact
Sharon Williams, Chair
Online International Virtual Assistants Convention
***@oivac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse