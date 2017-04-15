Ontario Mills Continues More Than Pink™ Drive With Susan G. Komen®

To Reduce Breast Cancer Deaths In The U.S. By 50 Percent By 2026

-- Ontario Mills today announced its Spring 2017 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. As part of its pledge to donate $1 million each year in 2017 and 2018, more than 180 participating Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during the months of April and May."It has been wonderful to see the positive response that the More Than Pink movement has generated over the past year," said Lisa Restaino Morony, Director of Marketing at Ontario Mills. "Our shoppers, retailers and employees have embraced the opportunities we've offered to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths, and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year."Visitors to Ontario Mills will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths and staff will be donning pink accessories. Other planned activities include:In exchange for a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Card, available at Guest Services or the Mall Office at participating centers, providing 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer. All Discount Card donations go to Susan G. Komen.'Race For The Cure' events and other activations will take place with local Simon teams working with Susan G. Komen affiliates. Simon encourages shoppers to locate and register for an event near them by visiting www.raceforthecure.org/Simon.As of April 2017, Simon has raised $441,667 in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including UNIQLO, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Coach Factory Store, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, Tory Burch Outlet and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres. Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. Regular operating hours are from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.