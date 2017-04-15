News By Tag
* Ontario
* Mills
* Cancer
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ontario Mills Continues More Than Pink™ Drive With Susan G. Komen®
To Reduce Breast Cancer Deaths In The U.S. By 50 Percent By 2026
"It has been wonderful to see the positive response that the More Than Pink movement has generated over the past year," said Lisa Restaino Morony, Director of Marketing at Ontario Mills. "Our shoppers, retailers and employees have embraced the opportunities we've offered to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths, and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year."
Visitors to Ontario Mills will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths and staff will be donning pink accessories. Other planned activities include:
Discount Card Program: In exchange for a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Card, available at Guest Services or the Mall Office at participating centers, providing 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer. All Discount Card donations go to Susan G. Komen.
Local Programming:
As of April 2017, Simon has raised $441,667 in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.
*From October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2018, Simon is proud to support Susan G. Komen® and, with the help of generous individuals like you, will guarantee a contribution of at least $1,000,000 for each year of the program in connection with its various fundraising initiatives, including its discount card program, promotion of Komen's Race for the Cure®, and promotion of Komen's Do-It-Yourself fundraising platform.
About Ontario Mills
Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including UNIQLO, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Coach Factory Store, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, Tory Burch Outlet and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres. Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. Regular operating hours are from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/
Media Contact
mkovacs@blazepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse