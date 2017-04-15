Nissan LEAF Is 'A Winner' With Kelley Blue Book - Mathews Nissan

Mathews Nissan Is A Six-Time Award Winning Dealership - LEAF is eligible for federal tax credit [ask about details] Over $8000 OFF on 2017 Altima sl...........

-- Mathews Nissan Is Winning!!!!The 2017 Nissan LEAF has been named one of the "5 Best Electric Cars Under $40,000" by the editors of. "Keep in mind all of these vehicles are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit – in addition to potential state and local incentives – bringing the net price for each of them to below $30,000," states the introduction to the special EV section.In selecting the Nissan LEAF, theevaluation team wrote: "Dating all the way back to the dawn of this decade, the groundbreaking and ever-evolving LEAF has received several upgrades and enhancements over the years."The editors also credit LEAF for bringing affordable electric vehicles to a wide consumer audience, writing:When the Nissan LEAF debuted in 2011, it brought electric vehicles to the masses. Easy to drive, whisper-quiet, respectable cargo capacity thanks to its hatchback design and refueling that's as easy as plugging in a power cord, the LEAF has moved nearly a quarter-million units worldwide, making it the best-selling EV yet.""The Nissan LEAF continues to show its strength as the most popular electric vehicle in the world – with sales exceeding 100,000 in the United States alone," said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations.Nissan and EVgo recently revealed a plan to connect Boston and Washington D.C. via nine electric-vehicle DC fast-charge sites. The plan will deliver a robust charging infrastructure along I-95, providing EV owners peace of mind when driving along the route. The Northeast charging route is slated to be on-line this fall. The charging sites have been designed with future advances in EV technologies in mind, and have been pre-wired for a high-power charging power output of up to 150kW with simple upgrades once such technology is available to consumers.Along with the 100-mile plus range, the 2017 LEAF features a standard 30 kWh battery that can be quick-charged to 80 percent (from the low battery charge warning) in about 30 minutes. Charging on a home charging system (Level 2, 240V) is estimated to take about six hours with the 6.6 kW onboard charger. All 2017 LEAF models include multiple drive modes: Normal, Eco and B-Mode, which engages regenerative braking more aggressively while decelerating.LEAF's lithium-ion battery pack carries warranty coverage of eight years or 100,000 miles against defects, plus the industry-leading coverage for 8 years/100,000 miles (30 kWh) against excessive capacity loss. LEAF is assembled in Smyrna, Tenn., including battery production.In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles search website or local dealership.Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Japan's second-largest automotive company, is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, and is part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Operating with more than 247,500 employees globally, Nissan sold 5.32 million vehicles and generated revenue of 11.38 trillion yen (USD 103.6 billion) in fiscal year 2014. Nissan delivers a comprehensive range of more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. Nissan leads the world in zero-emission mobility, dominated by sales of the LEAF, the first mass-market, pure-electric vehicle. It is the best-selling EV in history with almost 50% share of the zero-emission vehicle segment. For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility.Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book,, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides the most market-reflective values in the industry on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Fair Purchase Price, which reports what others are paying for new and used cars this week. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com ranked highest in its category for brand equity by the 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend® study and has been named Online Auto Shopping Brand of the Year for five consecutive years. Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc. is a Cox Automotive brand.Cox Automotive Inc. is transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. Committed to open choice and dedicated to strong partnerships, the Cox Automotive family includes Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, vAuto®, Xtime® and a host of other brands. The global company has 33,000 team members in more than 200 locations and is partner to more than 40,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers, while engaging U.S. consumer car buyers with the most recognized media brands in the industry. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., an Atlanta-based company with revenues of $18 billion and approximately 60,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group.