 
News By Tag
* Public Relations
* Southwest Florida
* Award-winning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Pushing The Envelope Honored with Six Regional Awards

Firm Honored at Florida Public Relations Association Local Image Awards
 
 
Diana L, Samantha S, Kelsie G, Cherline L, and Vanessa F accepting awards.
Diana L, Samantha S, Kelsie G, Cherline L, and Vanessa F accepting awards.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Public Relations
Southwest Florida
Award-winning

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pushing the Envelope, Inc. (PTE), a local marketing and public relations firm, won a Grand Image Award, two Image Awards, two Judges' Award and one Award of Distinction at the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Southwest Florida Chapter Image Awards ceremony earlier this month. This is the tenth year in a row that the firm has been honored for outstanding communications campaigns.

PTE won the Grand Image Award in the category of Printed Tools of Public Relations for the 2016 Naples Harley-Davidson service department direct mail campaign. A Grand Image Award is FPRA's highest honor in a category.

The same entry was also recognized with an Image Award, indicating the work was the best in its category, and a Judges' Award, which indicates maximum return on a minimal budget. The campaign was planned and implemented by Samantha Scott, APR, and Senior Communication Coordinator Vanessa Fernandez.

An Image Award was also awarded to Scott and Fernandez for the promotion of Food Truck Wars.

A Judges' Award was awarded to Senior Communication Coordinator Diana Leadley, Fernandez, and Scott for the company's CAN IT! Campaign Mannequin Challenge video in the category of digital tools of public relations.

Finally, an Award of Distinction, given for an outstanding public relations integrated marketing campaign, was awarded for the event 'Gulf GHOST Town Center' at the Gulf Coast Town Center. Communication Coordinator Cherline Louissaint, Communication Strategist EJ Andrews, and Scott, were responsible for producing and promoting the event.

The Florida Public Relations Association is a statewide organization designed to promote professional and ethical public relations through professional development and community involvement. For more information about the local chapter, please visit www.fpraswfl.org.
End
Source:Pushing The Envelope, inc.
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Phone:2392212858
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017
Pushing the Envelope PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share