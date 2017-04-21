News By Tag
Pushing The Envelope Honored with Six Regional Awards
Firm Honored at Florida Public Relations Association Local Image Awards
PTE won the Grand Image Award in the category of Printed Tools of Public Relations for the 2016 Naples Harley-Davidson service department direct mail campaign. A Grand Image Award is FPRA's highest honor in a category.
The same entry was also recognized with an Image Award, indicating the work was the best in its category, and a Judges' Award, which indicates maximum return on a minimal budget. The campaign was planned and implemented by Samantha Scott, APR, and Senior Communication Coordinator Vanessa Fernandez.
An Image Award was also awarded to Scott and Fernandez for the promotion of Food Truck Wars.
A Judges' Award was awarded to Senior Communication Coordinator Diana Leadley, Fernandez, and Scott for the company's CAN IT! Campaign Mannequin Challenge video in the category of digital tools of public relations.
Finally, an Award of Distinction, given for an outstanding public relations integrated marketing campaign, was awarded for the event 'Gulf GHOST Town Center' at the Gulf Coast Town Center. Communication Coordinator Cherline Louissaint, Communication Strategist EJ Andrews, and Scott, were responsible for producing and promoting the event.
The Florida Public Relations Association is a statewide organization designed to promote professional and ethical public relations through professional development and community involvement. For more information about the local chapter, please visit www.fpraswfl.org.
