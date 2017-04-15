News By Tag
The American Conference on Diversity Welcomes D&I Leader Gloria McDonald to the Staff
"The American Conference on Diversity is excited to have Gloria's expertise and extensive D&I experience on our team," says President & CEO Elizabeth Williams-Riley.
Ms. McDonald is dedicated to the vision and mission of the American Conference on Diversity. Her more than 20 years of practice within multiple changing work environments has included strategy development and well as the management of staff and resources. Prior to joining the ACOD staff, Ms. McDonald served as a consultant, facilitator, and ambassador for workplace diversity programs offered by the organization. Ms. McDonald has a track record of captivating audiences with her transformational approaches to the business and culture of inclusion.
Ms. McDonald's career path includes working with Prudential Financial, one of the nation's leading financial corporations, to build its capacity to effectively implement strategies for employees and national and international clients. As an independent development consultant, she has worked in the fields of advertising and marketing, law, social justice, and higher education. She earned a Master's degree in Organization Development from American University/NTL Institute, a Master's degree in Library and Information Science from Rutgers University, and a BA degree from Brown University.
Ms. McDonald was selected as a 2013 Lead New Jersey Fellow. Through the Edward J Bloustein School of Public Policy at Rutgers, the State University, she joins professionals from across the state in using their best ideas to build a stronger future for New Jersey in areas including economic development, health and human services, government and politics, the environment, and the arts.
"There's nothing better than joining a team that aligns with one's strongest beliefs and values," says Ms. McDonald. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the meaningful work that the American Conference on Diversity does to build inclusive workplaces, communities, and schools."
Please join us in welcoming Gloria McDonald to the organization.
About the American Conference on Diversity
The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.
