Leomark Studios Banks On Indiegogo To Build Audience
Horror Thriller Film "Calculating Euphoria" Calculated to Succeed
Inspired by successful crowdfunding projects like Shout Factory's recent MYSTERY SCIENCE 3K reboot, along with similar tactics used by platforms like Fandor to create original content, the boutique production and distribution company is creating "pre-awareness"
"We've been selling and distributing movies since 2011," says Leomark CEO Erik Lundmark. "Before that, we worked for years in production and post-production. We know what's good and what sells, and CALCULATING EUPHORIA is both."
"The beauty of this script is that we can make it on a tiny budget because it's all about the characters and the acting," says Leomark co-founder Maria Collis. "This is the ideal project for Leomark. It lets us showcase the great quality we can produce with passion, limited funds and a talented team. That's the heart and soul of indie filmmaking for us. And that's why crowdfunding is a perfect fit: It's all about the community supporting the arts."
Leomark, which is distributing the film as well as producing it, hopes to raise $30,000 of its $120K budget by campaign's end on May 14. For more information, visit the film's IndieGoGo page: https://igg.me/
Founded in 2007, Leomark Studios is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company with titles in release worldwide on all platforms including theaters, television, DVD and VOD. Recent domestic releases include the sci-fi fantasy Star Leaf (https://itunes.apple.com/
