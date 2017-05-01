News By Tag
Amazon's 'Top Reader' Author Roger Seiler: Lady Jane's Salon Event in Soho, New York City
Roger Seiler reads excerpts from "Master of Alaska", the historical novel based on the true story of Alaska's first governor, Aleksandr Baranov. This exciting page-turner tells the fascinating story of the Baranov era.
Seiler grew up in King Salmon, Alaska as the son of a bush pilot. He is a graduate of the UCLA Film School (http://www.tft.ucla.edu/)
Seiler says the big question often asked of historical novels is how truly they represent actual history.
"In this case, there is a wealth of letters written by Baranov and people who knew him, as well as portraits, which have been relied in the book to develop the characters, their motivations, the dynamics of their interactions, and the fabric of events in which they operated."
"Most fascinating to me was that each of the men in this story had a strong woman in his life. These women influenced the men's important choices, and did so in surprising ways. It makes the story appeal to both men and women readers."
Co-founder of Lady Jane's Salon, Hope Tarr (http://hopectarr.com/
"Each Salon draws an exciting, eclectic mix of authors, aspiring writers, romance readers, publishing industry professionals and, on occasion, documentary filmmakers. We are pleased that Roger is joining our May Salon and sharing excerpts from his historical novel about Aleksandr Baranov and the early days of Alaska."
Publishers Weekly (http://www.publishersweekly.com/
"The historical novels I admire inhabit their worlds so fully that as a reader I feel I'm breathing the air of that distant place or time. This has less to do with historical detail than with a freshness of language, tone and incident that makes the concerns of the characters so recognizably human that they feel almost contemporary."
Who: Author Roger Seiler, "Master of Alaska"
What: Lady Jane's Salon – reading by the author of excerpts from "Master of Alaska"
When: May 1, 2017 – 7 to 9 PM.
Where: Madame X - 94 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012 (212) 539-0808
About Roger Seiler:
Roger grew up in Alaska. His father Edwin, a civil engineer, became an Alaskan bush pilot, and his mother, Josefina from Puerto Rico, was a writer and Alaskan sport-fishing lodge manager with a hobby of Flamenco dancing. In his late teens, Roger was a king salmon sport fishing guide on Alaska's Naknek River, and also a commercial salmon fisherman in Bristol Bay. He attended Deep Springs College and graduated With Honors from CLA with a BA in Theater Arts - Film. His first film work was for UCLA's Automotive Collision Research project, including a film for TV, "Safety On The Road," which he wrote, produced and directed.
He worked for IBM for several years as an in-house filmmaker involved largely in producing and directing motivational films for employee conventions. He has made over 30 documentary films, mostly sponsored by IBM. His IBM film, "The Inner Eye of Alexander Rutsch" had a special screening at New York's Museum of Modern Art and won the CINE Golden Eagle Award, as did three of his other films, "Frontiers,"
About Lady Jane's Salon:
Founded in February 2009 by romance authors Hope Tarr (http://www.hopetarr.com/)
About True North Publishing:
True North Publishing is a global leader in the field of general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in nonfiction for consumers of all ages, across all printed, electronic, and audio formats. True North Publishing is a broad-based publisher with strengths in business books, self-help books, health, wellness, sports, narrative nonfiction, reference, pop culture, design, and religious and spiritual books. Motivational Press is consistently at the forefront of innovation, using digital technology to create unique reading experiences and expand the reach of its authors. Its divisions include Motivational Press Adult Publishing, Motivational Press Children's Publishing, Motivational Press Audio, Motivational Press Digital and international companies in Australia, Canada, Germany, Brazil and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.MotivationalPress.com.
