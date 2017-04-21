News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing Formation of Triad Manufactured Home Risk Purchasing Group For Manufactured Home Dealers
Triad Financial Services, Incs. created a Risk Purchasing Group (RPG) in response to the increasing demand for affordable liability insurance for manufactured home retail dealers.
In 2016, Triad created a Risk Purchasing Group (RPG) in response to the increasing demand for affordable liability insurance for manufactured home retail dealers. In addition to insurance savings, the program will provide periodic loss prevention and risk management tips and information. In addition to the general liability program, Triad's insurance division provides competitively priced inventory open lot coverage, commercial property coverage, commercial auto insurance, coverage for contractors equipment, as well as access to a national homeowners program for manufactured housing.
Recent changes in the manufactured home general liability insurance markets have undergone changes to where it may be difficult to find affordable coverage for manufactured homes dealers. Triad wants to ensure that dealerships across the country are aware of their Risk Purchasing Group and the benefits it provides to dealers. Members of Triad's RPG will not be charged a membership to join; however, a nominal servicing fee is applied to their general liability premium each year.
Triad's RPG was formed to assist manufactured home dealers with various services that are specifically designed for their industry as well as the dealership's unique needs.
To learn more about Triad's Risk Purchasing Group, contact Triad's Insurance Department at 1-844-375-7444 or email Marybeth Mainelli at mmainelli@triadfs.com
###
About Triad Financial Services Inc:
Triad is one of the top consumer lenders in the nation. We've been providing high-yields and low-risk secured loans since 1959. Currently Triad has more than 120 lending partners across the US. We're headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla, with offices in California and Illinois. Triad's proud to be named Northeast Florida's Fastest 50 Growing Companies for many years by the JBJ; as well as the National Lender of the Year by MHI. Learn more at www.TriadFS.com
Media Contact
Marybeth Mainelli
1-844-375-7444
***@triadfs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017