Transworld Denver to Launch a Prep to Sell Program
Transworld's Prep to Sell Program to provide support to local business owners one to three years out from selling their business.
Transworld Denver's Prep to Sell Program (http://www.tworlddenver.com/
• How to Maximize the Value of Your Business
• The Importance of Clean Books and Records
• Addressing Legal Deal Killers
• Dealing With Emotional Attachment
During the 12-month program, participants will receive access to an experienced broker consultant as well as exclusive content and guidance to prepare owners and their business for a future sale. The top benefits of the program are as follows: reduced buyer concerns, improved financial considerations, and transition assistance. For more information on Transworld Denver's Prep to Sell Program, visit our website at www.tworlddenver.com.
About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver
Transworld business Advisors is the top and largest business brokerage firm in Colorado, specializing in helping visionary entrepreneurs with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld's team of brokers have the widest range of business listings for purchase, inclusive of 100+ annually. Transworld's service offerings focus on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas and help customers to buy a business or sell a business in the state of Colorado. To learn more please visit our website at www.tworlddenver.com.
Contact
Marketing Coordinator
***@tworlddenver.com
