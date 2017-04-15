 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Transworld Denver to Launch a Prep to Sell Program

Transworld's Prep to Sell Program to provide support to local business owners one to three years out from selling their business.
 
 
DENVER - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Denver has developed "Prep to Sell," an innovative and proprietary program to support business owners that are preparing to sell their business in the next one to three years.

Transworld Denver's Prep to Sell Program (http://www.tworlddenver.com/prep-sell-program/) (http://www.tworlddenver.com/prep-sell-program/) is for business owners who plan to sell one to three years from now, but would like to maximize their business's value now. The program provides owners with the consultative support they need to add value to their business and address potential buyer concerns. The program topics Transworld Denver has chosen to highlight were chosen specifically by the Transworld team to provide comprehensive support and information on preparing a business for sale. Sample topics to be discussed during the program are:

• How to Maximize the Value of Your Business
• The Importance of Clean Books and Records
• Addressing Legal Deal Killers
• Dealing With Emotional Attachment

During the 12-month program, participants will receive access to an experienced broker consultant as well as exclusive content and guidance to prepare owners and their business for a future sale. The top benefits of the program are as follows: reduced buyer concerns, improved financial considerations, and transition assistance. For more information on Transworld Denver's Prep to Sell Program, visit our website at www.tworlddenver.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver

Transworld business Advisors is the top and largest business brokerage firm in Colorado, specializing in helping visionary entrepreneurs with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld's team of brokers have the widest range of business listings for purchase, inclusive of 100+ annually. Transworld's service offerings focus on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas and help customers to buy a business or sell a business in the state of Colorado. To learn more please visit our website at www.tworlddenver.com.

